SASE Vendor Cloudbrink Recognized In The 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ In Enabling Efficient Cloud Operations Report

Prakash Mana, chief executive officer, Cloudbrink said:“We set out to make working from anywhere as secure, easy and rewarding as working in an office, and to reduce the technical and operational challenges of supporting a remote workforce for the IT team.

“We're proud to be named a Cool Vendor. For all of us at Cloudbrink this is a very cool moment.”

Dwayne Wright, VP of IT infrastructure at US insurer CopperPoint said:“We recently set out to replace our VPN solution as part of our cloud migration strategy. We needed the flexibility to connect securely to multiple clouds, on-prem apps and SaaS. Cloudbrink was fast and painless to deploy and is a key enabler of efficiency and business agility.”

Cloudbrink's personal SASE combines zero trust access , Internet security , FWaaS , digital experience monitoring, hybrid multicloud access , application visibility, and unified policy infrastructure along with high-performance application access from anywhere on any device.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Cloudbrink

Cloudbrink brings secure, high-performance connectivity to the modern hybrid workforce anywhere in the world. The company uses AI to provide edge-native hybrid access as a service (HAaaS) delivering accelerated performance for cloud, SaaS, and data center applications. Based in Sunnyvale, California, the Cloudbrink team has decades of combined expertise in last-mile network connectivity, security and distributed systems.



