NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Size Worth Over USD 11.1 Billion By 2034 | CAGR Of 18.10%: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market size and share is projected to grow from USD 2.1 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 11.1 Billion by 2034 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.10% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

NGS-based RNA sequencing is a cutting-edge technology that has revolutionized the study of gene expression and transcriptomics. This method leverages the capabilities of NGS to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the RNA molecules present in a sample offering insights into gene expression, alternative splicing, and also the presence of non-coding RNAs.

Offering a thorough understanding of transcriptome dynamics and gene expression, next generation sequencing (NGS-based RNA-sequencing) is a potent and revolutionary technique in genomics.

Competitive Landscape:

The NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



Illumina

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Oxford Nanopore

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI

Perkinelmer Inc.

QIAGEN

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Takara Bio Inc.

Analyst View:

The market for RNA sequencing is growing as genomics and personalized medicine gain more attention. Particularly in the fields of oncology, neurology, and infectious illness, researchers and physicians are using RNA-sequencing to better understand disease mechanisms, discover biomarkers, and obtain insights into gene expression.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growth in Omics Research

A crucial part of multi-omics methods is RNA-sequencing which allows researchers to combine information from proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomic, and genomes. Demand for RNA-sequencing thorough transcriptome analysis is rising as omics research expands.

Market Trends:

Focus on Single-Cell RNA-Sequencing

ScRNA-seq, or single-cell RNA sequencing, is becoming more popular because it makes it possible to analyze gene expression at the single-cell level. This method is being employed more in developmental biology, immunology, and cancer research, offering greater insights into cellular heterogeneity.

Segmentation:

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market is segmented based on Product and Service, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.

Product and Service Insights

This sector includes Sample Preparation Products, Sequencing Platforms and Consumables, Sequencing Services, and Data Analysis, Storage, and Management. The Sequencing Platforms & Consumables segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as these platforms include high throughput sequencers from leading manufacturers like Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and BGI are designed to process and analyze large volumes of RNA samples with high accuracy and speed.

Delivery Mode Insights

In the target market sequencing by synthesis is the most dominant segment as involves the iterative addition of fluorescently labeled nucleotides to a DNA template strand followed by the detection of these nucleotides to determine the sequence.

End-use Insights

In the target market expression profiling analysis is the most dominant segment as this method provides a comprehensive perspective of the transcriptome by using next-generation sequencing technology to determine which genes are expressed, to what extent, and how expression levels fluctuate between tissues, developmental phases, or disease states.

Recent Development:

In March 2023, a package comprising Illumina products and the GenoScreen Deeplex Myc-TB assay, a targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS) test for the comprehensive and quick identification of anti-TB medication resistance, was released by Illumina Inc. and GenoScreen. This will contribute to the World Health Organization's (WHO) 2035 global tuberculosis epidemic plan.

Regional Insights



North America: Leading research institutes, biotechnology businesses as well as pharmaceutical corporations that are at the forefront of implementing and developing NGS technologies are heavily concentrated in North America. Asia Pacific: This region is experiencing a surge in the biotechnology industry with a growing number of biotech startups and established companies adopting NGS technologies.

