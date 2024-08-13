Croma launches Independence sale with Exclusive Deals on TVs, Washing Machines, and More

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th August 2024: Croma celebrates Independence Day, with 525+ stores across India. Croma has launched the Independence Sale campaign with a promise of bringing happiness closer to your home. There are great offers on a wide range of electronics and home appliances. From August 9, 2024 to August 18, 2024, customers can avail great deals exchange discounts and flexible payment options both in-store, online at cromaand on Tata Neu App.



For those looking to enhance their home entertainment systems, Croma is offering UHD Smart TVs starting from just INR 24,999, with discounts of up to 70% off on select smart LED TVs and exchange benefits of up to INR 5,000 on old TVs. Additional promotions include the 55" OLED TV from LG starting at INR 2,999 per month and the 55 inch Neo QLED TV from Samsung, available from INR 2,990 per month with up to INR 9,000 cashback. For a premium audio experience, the Samsung Soundbar with subwoofer is available starting at INR 999 per month.



Customers interested in upgrading their kitchen appliances can find the Croma 9KG front load washing machine starting from INR 34,000, with an additional 5% discount through coupons and cashback offers on select cards.



Croma is offering up to 50% off on smartphones. AI Smartphones are starting at INR 3127 per month during the sale and 5G smartphones starting at just INR 12,499, in addition to the exchange benefits of up to INR 15,000.



Croma’s laptop collection features attractive offers, including cashback of up to INR 10,000 and exchange bonuses up to INR 6,000 provides an opportunity for customers to upgrade their devices for work or gaming at substantial savings.



Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these exceptional deals and celebrate Independence Day with Croma’s remarkable offers on electronics and home appliances. To explore these limited time opportunities, customers can visit their nearest Croma store or shop online at cromafor a memorable shopping experience.







