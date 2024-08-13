UCP Approves New Officers To Serve On Its Incoming Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras

Ouida Spencer is the incoming chair of the UCP Board of Trustees

The four new officers will assume their roles Oct. 2, 2024 and each serve for two years.

- Incoming UCP Chair Quida SpencerWASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- United Cerebral Palsy 's Board of Trustees has approved a new slate of officers who begin a two-year term on October 1, 2024.“We're proud to welcome our four new board officers, along with other new trustees. Each of these individuals has had an impressive history of engagement in the disability community and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board,” said United Cerebral Palsy President and CEO Armando Contreras.“As UCP marks its 75th anniversary, we're working to implement several major initiatives related to fundraising, brand awareness, and upgrading our website and other vital technology to boost services for our international network of affiliates and the wider disability community.”Ouida Spencer was selected as the organization's new board chair. Kelly Piacenti will serve as vice-chair, Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke as board secretary, and Kenneth Bluhm as treasurer. Keith Graham, the board's current chair, will serve as UCP's immediate past chair."It is a distinct honor and privilege to have been selected as chair of UCP's Board of Trustees,” said Spencer.“For 75 years, UCP has had a tremendous impact on the lives of those served by our affiliate network in the U.S. and Canada through our advocacy, education, research and direct programs and services offered through our affiliate network. As chair, I will continue to pursue our mission, purpose, and goals by ensuring that all individuals with disabilities receive the support and services they need and desire, and advocate that we respect, value, and fund a viable living wage for direct support professionals to sustain a vibrant and well-trained workforce."Spencer is a broker and realtor for Realty Associates of Atlanta and a broker-owner in South Carolina. She works with individuals, families, corporations, relocation companies, nonprofits, seniors, and people with disabilities. She has been recognized by numerous national, state and local organizations for her leadership, expertise and volunteerism, including United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia, where she has served on the board of directors for 46 years and as board chair for over 20 years. She has also volunteered on various committees for UCP's national, including serving three terms on the board of trustees and two on the Executive Committee.Kelly Piacenti (MA, ChSNC) is responsible for SpecialCare at MassMutual, which includes nearly 500 special care planners.She oversees partnerships between MassMutual and the largest special needs nonprofits across the country, including: The Arc, Autism Society, Huntington's Disease Society of America, National Down Syndrome Congress, Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, and United Cerebral Palsy. Piacenti has served on UCP's Board of Trustees since 2020, and was a member of the national board of The Arc until 2020. She serves on the advisory boards for The Academy of Special Needs Planners and The American College Center for Special Needs. In April 2024, UCP recognized Kelly as this year's recipient of its annual Chair Award.Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke is president and CEO of Relay Resources, a leading social enterprise in the Pacific Northwest with "a mission to transform workplaces and communities by championing disability inclusion." The agency employs 800 team members in their janitorial, landscaping, floor care, document services, and supply chain solutions businesses. It also manages 900 affordable housing units with approximately 1,600 residents in the Portland Metro area.Ken A. Bluhm is senior director for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. He began fundraising for United Way when he was three at auto assembly plants in Michigan and served as the poster child for its campaign. Bluhm, who lives with cerebral palsy, said he decided early in life that he wouldn't allow himself or others to place limits on what he could accomplish. As a senior director at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Bluhm and his team ensure that the company complies with all federal and state accounting rules. He has served on the board of directors of Michigan United Cerebral Palsy (MI-UCP) since 2014, and currently serves as its immediate past board chair.Keith Graham is managing principal at Graham Yaden, PC, a public accounting firm serving clients in the areas of corporate and personal income tax, estate planning, and audits of non-public corporations/nonprofits. He began his relationship with UCP as a volunteer serving on the board of UCP of Mobile in Alabama, including the opportunity to serve as treasurer and board chair. In addition, he has served on the board of UCP of Alabama also having served as president. He continues to serve actively on those boards.----------------------In addition, UCP's Members of the Corporation selected the following people to serve on the Board of Trustees during the association's annual conference in April.- Sean Crump, Included by Design, co-founder and CEO- Jerry Hulick, CLU, ChFC, ChSNC, CLTC, Principal, Caring Consulting Group- Linda Mastandrea, attorney, author and Paralympian- Chris Martin, executive director of UCP of Stanislaus County, will serve as a RAC Representative at-large- Cheryl Smith, CEO of UCP of Huntsville and Tennessee Valley, will serve as the South RAC RepresentativeAbout United Cerebral PalsyUnited Cerebral Palsy is an indispensable resource promoting the independence and inclusion of people with cerebral palsy, intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities through our network of affiliates and partnerships. Founded in 1949, UCP's 55 affiliates in the U.S. and Canada provide programs, resources, disability services, educational instruction and workforce training annually for more than 150,000 children and adults living at all levels of ability and stages of life. UCP believes people with disabilities should have the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential and“live life without limits.”##

James Garcia

United Cerebral Palsy, Inc.

+1 602-460-1374

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube