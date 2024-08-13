Elevate Digital Celebrates It's 4Th Consecutive Year On The Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elevate Digital Secures Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Sustained Growth in Tech Consulting and Talent Solutions

- Adam Morgan, CEOCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elevate Digital, a people-first consulting and talent solutions firm, has earned its place on the Inc. 5000 2024 list for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition places Elevate Digital among the top 1% of fastest-growing private companies in the nation, solidifying its position as a leader in America's technology services sector. This achievement is particularly notable as less than 1% of all private companies in America ever make this list, and of that select group, less than 7% achieve this recognition four times in a row.Elevate Digital's consistent presence on the Inc. 5000 list reflects its commitment to excellence and adaptability in a rapidly evolving market. The company's success is built on its dedication to putting people first and delivering tailored solutions to meet client needs."It's an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 for a fourth straight year, placing us in the top 7% of companies that have ever achieved this milestone," said Adam Morgan, Co-Founder and CEO of Elevate Digital. "Our growth is driven through a desire to provide world-class client service, and to be a destination employer where people can develop their careers and wake up excited to enjoy their work each day. The Inc. 5000 is measured on a three-year growth rate, so our goal is to continue investing for long-term success and be recognized among this group of amazing companies."By focusing on people-centric engagement strategies, Elevate Digital has helped Fortune 1000 companies such as Primo Water, Driven Brands, Sabre, Steris, Alight and Lowes drive revenue and create more innovative customer experiences."The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at .About Elevate DigitalElevate Digital is a leading technology consulting and staffing firm dedicated to driving digital transformation for businesses. Founded in 2015, the company has consistently delivered innovative solutions and top-tier talent to Fortune 1000 clients across diverse industries. Elevate Digital's people-first approach and commitment to excellence have fueled its rapid growth and established it as a trusted partner in the tech services sector.

