Atma Global Honored With Bronze Stevie® For 2024 Educational Technology Company Of The Year

- Sanjyot P. Dunung, CEO of Atma GlobalNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atma Global (Atma) has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the first annual Stevie Awards for Excellence ,“the for technology.” Atma is recognized for its EdTech learning solutions that are disrupting how professionals, higher-ed educators, students and global enthusiasts access global learning content. This is Atma's fourth Stevie Award received since 2020.The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. More than 600 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 21 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration.Atma's interactive digital learning content is developed by a team of renowned global experts and has been accessed by more than three million users online and in the classroom. This unique content not found anywhere else is focused on countries, cultures, business and global topics for use by the corporate, government, travel and education markets. Atma integrates its understanding of business and social sciences methodologies to derive perspectives on the global forces shaping business, government and society.The company's award-winning digital subscription service Atma Insights curates educational videos combined with Atma's proprietary methodology including unbiased, objective and accurate analysis. Dubbed a“Netflix-style solution” for learning, the online platform offers users access to videos on key international business topics to help them understand how culture impacts a range of business practices and management functions, including communicating, managing and negotiating across borders.“We are incredibly honored to receive a Bronze Stevie for the Company of the Year award in Educational Technology,” said Sanjyot P. Dunung, CEO, Atma Global.“This recognition is a testament to the dedication, talent and unwavering support of our international team. Atma will never stop innovating and developing easily accessible global learning content to help ensure our customers in multiple industries stay well informed on key international business topics that could expand their learning resources and affect their strategic plans and operational outcomes.”“We congratulate all of the winners in the inaugural edition of the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16,” said Stevies president Maggie Miller.Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at .# # #About Atma GlobalAtma Global is an award-winning developer and publisher of innovative global learning solutions focusing on countries, cultures, business and global topics for the corporate, government, travel and education markets. The firm integrates its understanding of business and social-sciences methodologies to derive perspectives on the global forces shaping business, government, and society. The company's digital content has been used by almost three million professionals, educators, students and global enthusiasts. Organizations have utilized Atma's customized and off-the-shelf learning and training solutions as well as their advisory expertise to better assess the impact of culture on specific global operations, including global strategy, business development, mergers and acquisitions, sales and marketing, training programs, customer service, and human resources-enhancing the overall effectiveness of their initiatives. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

