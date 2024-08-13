Legendary Supply Chain, Inc. Ranks #320 On The 2024 Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For the third consecutive year, Legendary Supply Chain, has made the prestigious Inc. 5000 list with staggering growth.

- Bobby Steele, Co-Founder and CTOGOODLETTSVILLE, TN, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Legendary , Inc. ranks No. 320 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. With an impressive 3-year revenue growth of 1342%, the company has secured a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year. The company is committed to sustaining its trajectory of growth and excellence and is deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards.The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000."Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row and breaking into the top 500 is a true honor and a reflection of our deep commitment to keeping customer satisfaction at the heart of what we do," says Bobby Steele, Co-Founder and CTO of Legendary Supply Chain, Inc. "Our growth is driven by our unwavering focus on meeting our customers' needs with innovative, practical, solutions. We're excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible and delivering exceptional value to our customers."On the 2024 Inc. 5000 List, Legendary Supply Chain, Inc. has ranked:.#320 Fastest-Growing Private Company in America.#39 in Software.#6 in TennesseeSince its inception, Legendary Supply Chain has been committed to redefining traditional supply chain practices by leveraging cloud technology and proprietary tools to create comprehensive solutions tailored for service and distribution organizations. The company's expansion into areas like Service and Contract Lifecycle Management highlights its adaptability and responsiveness to evolving market demands. Legendary's success stems not only from its ability to deliver a comprehensive software solution but also from its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit .

