Tuxcare Offers Four Years Of Precision-Engineered Security Updates For Oracle Linux 7

PALO ALTO, CALIF., USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity for Linux, today announced the launch of its TuxCare Oracle Linux 7 Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) that enables enterprises to confidently maintain the security of their systems for up to four years following Oracle Linux 7's end of life that is slated for December 31, 2024.As the industry's premier extended support vendor, TuxCare's new Oracle Linux 7 ELS stands as a cost-effective path toward gaining considerable time and peace of mind while plans are made to transition systems at a time that best suits the organization. The ELS provides high and critical precision-engineered security updates. Without these, enterprises have little choice but to purchase expensive support plans or face potential cyberthreats that can potentially cripple operations.“TuxCare is pleased to announce this latest ELS as we continue to build and expand our portfolio of lifecycle extension offerings that ensure stability during important transition periods,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare.“Our customers see TuxCare ELS services as a highly valuable and easily implemented approach to help maintain compliance requirements and overall security. Oracle Linux 7 users can now have that same confidence following the December 31st end of life.”For more information on TuxCare Oracle Linux 7 ELS, visit:extended-lifecycle-support/oracle-linux-7/For more information on the full lineup of TuxCare Extended Lifecycle Support services, visit:extended-lifecycle-support/About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world's risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world's largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to .

