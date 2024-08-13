Samsung Wallet to Introduce Added Support for Residents and Visitors in France

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - Together with Île-de-France Mobilités and Air France, Wallet allows visitors to explore France with ease through local transport integration and ticket management



Samsung Co., Ltd today announced that it will provide an even smarter and more streamlined Samsung Wallet experience to French residents and tourists in France. Beginning this summer, Samsung Wallet will support Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) integration on Samsung Galaxy devices, ensuring seamless public transportation services across the Île-de-France region through Navigo Card access. The Add to Wallet function will also make it easy for visitors to the region to enjoy popular Paris attractions and sites. And together with new partner, Air France, Samsung Wallet will enable a convenient flight ticket management experience on Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

“Samsung is proud to drive ease of access through technological innovation for Île-de-France Mobilités and Air France,” said Woncheol Chai, Head of Digital Wallet Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “By integrating all-new travel management features into Samsung Wallet, we are bringing new levels of convenience to French locals as well as to visitors to France, just in time for a busy summer travel season.”



Enabling Hassle-Free Local Transport in Paris

This summer, residents and visitors can enjoy a seamless public transport experience within Île-de-France region through global IDFM support. Users can easily access the IDF Mobilités app through a pre-loaded shortcut displayed under the Transit menu of Samsung Wallet.

In addition to efficient city navigation, travelers can leave behind ticket queues and unmanned ticket booths. Samsung Galaxy users can simply tap their devices to board or transfer buses, metros and Réseau Express Régional (RER) lines, reducing the need for physical cards or tickets and unlocking a hassle-free transport experience.



Unlocking Simplified Travel in France

Even beyond Paris, Samsung Galaxy users can enjoy the simplicity of payment card-based transit across multiple French cities, including Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille, and Aix-en-Provence. Plus, the RoissyBus and OrlyBus shuttle provide quick, direct links for travelers between the city center and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. With this feature, Samsung Galaxy users can just tap their device to pay and go, boosting transport speed and accessibility.

For international travel, the Add to Wallet function is now being extended to Air France and partner flights, allowing Samsung Galaxy users to add boarding passes to Samsung Wallet. What’s more, travelers from abroad can rest assured that international payments and Add to Wallet capabilities will work smoothly when visiting France. Upon arriving at their destination, travelers will be prompted via push notification to explore these features, ensuring user awareness of all that Samsung Wallet has to offer during their visit to the region — from enhanced sight-seeing and local transport to simplified international travel.

Enhancing Tourism Across Attractions

Samsung Wallet is also enabling the Add to Wallet function for tickets to iconic landmarks and other attractions, making them all conveniently accessible from a Samsung Galaxy device. Visitors can explore all the entertainment France has to offer with ease, from sites like the Palace of Versailles to over 200 cinemas.



