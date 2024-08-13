Transformational Opportunity of AI on ICT Jobs Report: 92% of Technology Roles Evolve, Indicating Urgency for Reskilling

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – August 13, 2024 — AI-Enabled ICT Workforce Consortium–led by Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) with industry leaders Accenture, Eightfold, Google, IBM, Indeed, Intel, Microsoft and SAP, along with key advisors–released its inaugural report, “The Transformational Opportunity of AI on ICT Jobs.”



The leading technology companies collaborated to develop a comprehensive report which examines AI’s impact on 47 ICT roles across seven job families using a Job Transformation Canvas. The initiative and resulting report seek to empower workers to reskill and upskill with recommendations underscored by today’s evolving job requirements. With the introduction of technology and tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Midjourney and further emergence of AI tools, workers must prepare for digital work environments increasingly adept at mimicking human capabilities.



The Job Transformation Canvas goes further to outline how AI will influence each role and identify future skills required; skills made less relevant by AI as well as those complemented by it. Workers can use the Job Transformation Canvas as a training companion as they ready for an AI-fueled job market. Employers can leverage the report as a training development guide to cultivate and enable their AI-ready workforces.



“AI presents a generational opportunity for technology to positively impact critical industries and wider society. We must act intentionally to ensure that populations in our region are equipped with the necessary skills,” said David Meads, Vice President, Cisco Middle East and Africa. “With countries in the Middle East marching forward to realize their AI goals, upskilling has never been more crucial. This is why the ICT Workforce Consortium of global leaders has come together, committing to train and upskill 95 million people over the next 10 years, ensuring everyone can participate and thrive in the era of AI.”



Key Findings: Every Job Becomes an AI-Influenced Job

• 92% of ICT jobs analyzed are expected to undergo either high or moderate transformation due to advancements in AI.

• Entry-level and mid-level ICT professionals are at the forefront of AI transformation with 40% of mid-level positions and 37% of entry level positions expected to have high levels of transformation.

• As AI continues to redefine job functions, certain skills will rise in importance (such as AI ethics, responsible AI, prompt engineering, AI literacy, Large Language Models [LLM] architecture and agile methodologies), while others may become less relevant (traditional data management, content creation, documentation maintenance, basic programming and languages, and research information).

• Foundational skills are needed across ICT job roles for AI preparedness, including AI literacy, data analytics and prompt engineering.

Our Commitment to Training



Consortium members have established forward-thinking goals with skills development and training opportunities to positively impact over 95 million individuals around the world over the next 10 years.



Their goals include:

• Cisco to train 25 million people with cybersecurity and digital skills by 2032.

• IBM to skill 30 million individuals by 2030 in digital skills, including 2 million in AI by the end of 2026.

• Intel to empower more than 30 million people with AI skills for current and future jobs by 2030.

• Microsoft committed to training and certifying 10 million people in digital skills by 2025, surpassing this goal by training and certifying 12.6 million people a year ahead of schedule.

• SAP to upskill two million people worldwide by 2025.

• Google has recently announced over $130 million in funding to support AI training and skills for people across the US, Europe, Africa, Latin America and APAC.

Cisco’s commitment to upskilling professionals dates back to 1997, with the launch of Cisco Networking Academy, which supports Cisco’s purpose of powering an inclusive future for all. As one of the world's longest-standing IT skills-to-jobs programs, the Networking Academy partners with learning institutions worldwide to empower professionals and students, fostering a future-ready workforce. Since its inception, Cisco Networking Academy has reached 17.5 million learners in 190 countries, including 506,600 learners in the GCC.





MENAFN13082024004056016208ID1108548898