Azerbaijani Athletes Return Home From Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijani delegation has returned home from Paris-2024
Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.
The delegation included the Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and
Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva,
Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz
Huseynzade, NOC General Secretary Azer Aliyev, other officials, as
well as athletes who won silver and bronze medals of the
Olympics.
The delegation was met at the Heydar Aliyev International
Airport by representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports,
members of the media, fans and athletes' relatives.
Azerbaijani team was represented by 48 athletes in 15 sports.
The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two
gold, two silver and three bronze. As a result, the country took
30th position on the overall medal tally.
The gold medalist from Azerbaijan were judokas Hidayat Heydarov
(73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg).
Taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso
Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver
medals.
Azerbaijan also celebrated its bronze medal winners, who
included Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) as well as
freestyle wrestlers Magomedkhan Magomedov ( 97 kg) and Georgiy
Meshvildishvili (125 kg).
The performance of the Azerbaijani Olympic team at Paris 2024
Summer Olympic Games highlights the country's growing prominence in
the international sports arena.
