Azerbaijani Athletes Return Home From Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games

The Azerbaijani delegation has returned home from Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

The delegation included the Azerbaijan of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade, NOC General Secretary Azer Aliyev, other officials, as well as who won silver and bronze medals of the Olympics.

The delegation was met at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the of Youth and Sports, members of the media, fans and athletes' relatives.

Azerbaijani team was represented by 48 athletes in 15 sports. The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two gold, two silver and three bronze. As a result, the country took 30th position on the overall medal tally.

The gold medalist from Azerbaijan were judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg).

Taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver medals.

Azerbaijan also celebrated its bronze medal winners, who included Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) as well as freestyle wrestlers Magomedkhan Magomedov ( 97 kg) and Georgiy Meshvildishvili (125 kg).

The performance of the Azerbaijani Olympic team at Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games highlights the country's growing prominence in the international sports arena.

