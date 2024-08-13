عربي


Azexport Portal Boosts Azerbaijani Exports To U.S.

8/13/2024 8:09:12 AM

The "azexport" portal, managed by the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, is playing a pivotal role in enhancing the export of Azerbaijani products to the United States, Azernews reports.

To facilitate this, the portal has organized meetings between U.S. companies and local producers, focusing on expanding Azerbaijani exports, including agricultural industrial products and various confectioneries, into the U.S. market.

Recently, a delegation from several U.S. importing companies visited Baku at the invitation of the "Azexport" portal. During their visit, they toured over 15 production and processing facilities across Azerbaijan.

The meetings primarily focused on sectors such as confectionery (including cakes, eclairs, waffles, and cookies), mineral water, non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, ready-made foods, canned and frozen fruits and vegetables, spices, and dried fruits. Discussions centered on exporting these products to the U.S. and explored opportunities for expanding cooperation.

Additionally, the visit included discussions on the potential establishment of a production enterprise in Azerbaijan aimed at producing export-oriented goods with foreign investment. This venture is expected to further boost Azerbaijani exports to the U.S. by potentially manufacturing products within Azerbaijan for the American market.

