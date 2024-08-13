Azexport Portal Boosts Azerbaijani Exports To U.S.
The "azexport" portal, managed by the Center for Analysis and
Communication of Economic Reforms, is playing a pivotal role in
enhancing the export of Azerbaijani products to the United States,
Azernews reports.
To facilitate this, the portal has organized meetings between
U.S. companies and local producers, focusing on expanding
Azerbaijani exports, including agricultural industrial products and
various confectioneries, into the U.S. market.
Recently, a delegation from several U.S. importing companies
visited Baku at the invitation of the "Azexport" portal. During
their visit, they toured over 15 production and processing
facilities across Azerbaijan.
The meetings primarily focused on sectors such as confectionery
(including cakes, eclairs, waffles, and cookies), mineral water,
non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, ready-made foods, canned and
frozen fruits and vegetables, spices, and dried fruits. Discussions
centered on exporting these products to the U.S. and explored
opportunities for expanding cooperation.
Additionally, the visit included discussions on the potential
establishment of a production enterprise in Azerbaijan aimed at
producing export-oriented goods with foreign investment. This
venture is expected to further boost Azerbaijani exports to the
U.S. by potentially manufacturing products within Azerbaijan for
the American market.
