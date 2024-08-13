President Ilham Aliyev Awards Members Of National Olympic Team
Date
8/13/2024 8:09:12 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued
an order awarding members of the country's national Olympic team,
Azernews reports.
Under the presidential order, athletes and their coaches were
honored with“the Shohrat” Order, the“For Service to the
Fatherland” Orders 1st, 2nd, 3rd Class, as well as the "Labor"
Order 3rd Class, and the "Taraggi" medal, in recognition of their
achievements at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games and their
contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev also signed an order to grant monetary
rewards to the Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches who performed
exceptionally at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games held in Paris,
France.
The rewards are as follows:
- For each athlete who won first place: 400,000 AZN, and 200,000
AZN for their coach.
- For each athlete who won second place: 200,000 AZN, and
100,000 AZN for their coach.
- For each athlete who won third place: 100,000 AZN, and 50,000
AZN for their coach.
MENAFN13082024000195011045ID1108548852
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.