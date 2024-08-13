Vero Networks Expands Network To Des Moines, IA - Bringing Diverse Connectivity Options To A Key Data Center Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber Networks, a leading provider of fiber optic infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the of a ~100 mile fully underground multi-conduit fiber in Des Moines, IA. This expansion to Des Moines, IA boosts Vero's network presence to 20 states and 230 markets. Using a dual ring architecture, Vero's network provides a multitude of diversity and route protection options enabling reliable connectivity in this high-demand, quickly growing region.

With the growth of AI technologies, Des Moines is poised to be an increasingly important midwest market for data center operators. This can be attributed to reasons such as power and land availability, comparatively low power costs and increasing investment in renewable energy. Currently, the Des Moines data center market covers over 4 million square feet with 397 megawatts and ranks as the 14th largest market in the United States.

Vero's network is built to support the capacity and up time requirements critical for data centers and AI workloads and will provide new connectivity options across the Des Moines metro area. The high capacity route was designed to strategically pass all 16 existing data centers in the Des Moines metro area.



"Vero is excited to establish a significant presence in Des Moines and serve the connectivity needs of companies across all industries," said Pamela Moore, CEO of Vero Fiber Networks. "Phase 1 of this new network will be completed this year."



This expansion underscores

Vero's commitment to building critical fiber optic infrastructure in areas of need.

In the last year alone, Vero's network has grown more than 50% to over 750,000 fiber miles.

About

Vero Networks

Vero Fiber Networks is a leading provider of fiber optic infrastructure solutions, with a proven track record of delivering fast and reliable connectivity to K-12 schools and libraries, higher education, state and local government, wireless carriers and hyperscale content providers.

Vero is headquartered in Boulder CO, with offices in several other locations across the country.

Vero provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, Vero Fiber Networks, Vero Broadband, Glass Roots Construction, Clearnetworx, Deeply Digital and FastTrack Communications.

For more information, please visit or reach out directly to: [email protected]

