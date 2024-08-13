(MENAFN) President Vladimir has claimed that Ukraine's recent assault on Russia's Kursk Region has significantly increased the number of volunteers enlisting in the Russian military. During a high-level meeting on Monday, Putin suggested that Ukraine's offensive—described as the most substantial attack on a Russian border area since the conflict began—was intended to demoralize Russian citizens and create divisions within the country.



Putin argued that the attack aimed to "sow discord and division" and to intimidate the Russian populace, but instead, it has galvanized support for the Russian military. He noted a surge in enlistments, with citizens demonstrating strong solidarity and a willingness to defend their country.



The Russian leader contended that the assault on Kursk was a strategic move by Ukraine to distract from ongoing developments in Donbass, where Russian forces have reportedly been making gains. Despite this, Putin assured that military operations in Donbass have not been impeded but rather intensified.



Following a partial mobilization in autumn 2022, which called up around 300,000 reservists, Russia has since relied primarily on a steady influx of volunteers to bolster its military efforts, according to Putin.

MENAFN13082024000045015687ID1108548842