Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Ugandan Pres. Over Landslide Victims
8/13/2024 8:04:50 AM
KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences, Tuesday, to the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, over the victims of a rubbish dump landslide.
His Highness the Amir wished speedy recovery for the injured. (end)
