Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Ugandan Pres. Over Landslide Victims
Date
8/13/2024 8:04:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences, Tuesday, to the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, over the victims of a rubbish dump landslide.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished speedy recovery for the injured. (end)
seo
MENAFN13082024000071011013ID1108548829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.