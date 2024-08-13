Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Ugandan Pres. Over Landslide Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) - the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of condolences, Tuesday, to the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, over the of a rubbish dump landslide. His Highness the Crown Prince wished speedy recovery for the injured. (end) seo

