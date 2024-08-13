Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Ugandan Pres. Over Landslide Victims
KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences, Tuesday, to the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, over the victims of a rubbish dump landslide. (end)
