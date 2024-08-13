Rootstock's First DEX Aggregator Launches On-Chain: Introducing Openocean

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenOcean, a leading DEX aggregator known for enhancing trading by integrating the 99% liquidity pools across 35+ blockchains, and providing the optimal swap prices, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to Rootstock, a fully-EVM compatible Layer 2 solution.

By incorporating Rootstock, OpenOcean will enable DeFi users to leverage the trust and security of the while engaging in the familiar EVM 'smart contract' ecosystems traditionally available only on and other Alt-L1's. This integration seeks to facilitate a seamless and efficient trading experience for users looking to capitalise on the strengths of both blockchain technologies.

OpenOcean's innovative aggregation algorithm optimises front+backend trading by sourcing liquidity from various Uniswap pool variants and order book exchanges. This approach ensures traders benefit from the best possible conditions, including lower transaction fees and enhanced protection against price slippage

"We are delighted to be one of the first

DeFi powerhouses launching on Rootstock,"

said Guy.P, Head of Growth. "This expansion not only aligns with our mission to provide comprehensive, efficient, and user-friendly trading solutions across all of our supported blockchains but also empowers our users to utilise the trust of the Bitcoin network in a way that was not possible before. With Rootstock's EVM compatibility, we are eager to explore new possibilities and continue to innovate within the DeFi space."



OpenOcean's integration with Rootstock is already live, with full trading support for all major tokens and trading pairs available on the network. This development is highly anticipated to attract a wider audience, including those within the Bitcoin community seeking to explore EVM DeFi without straying too far from a familiar environment.

Bitcoin Summer of Fun Campaign

OpenOcean is delighted to be working with RootStock, Galxe and all the top Rootstock ecosystem protocols to introduce our 'Bitcoin L2 Summer of Fun' event. The aim of which seeks to onboard new users to the RootStock ecosystem, boost trading volume of our partners tokens and provide an easy comprehensive way to explore new products and platforms all whilst earning a share of over $5000 in rBTC and to win some exclusive NFT's.

OpenOcean API

The OpenOcean v3 API, already trusted by leading DeFi platforms including MetaMask, Camelot, Li, Symbiosis, and XY Finance, is now available on RootStock. This expansion allows traders, arbitrageurs, market makers, wallets, projects, and financial institutions to leverage the robust features of OpenOcean's latest v3 API. For more details or to get started, please contact us directly.

About

OpenOcean

OpenOcean is a leading DEX Aggregator, a cross-chain swap aggregator, and Web 3 middleware developer in the crypto space, offering a suite of tools across 35+ networks and 1000+ deep liquidity sources. OpenOcean is building a one-stop trading platform, to bring users the best swap returns on their decentralised crypto trading.

About Rootstock

Rootstock is a modern cutting-edge Bitcoin Layer 2 solution that introduces the capabilities of smart contracts, initially popularised by Ethereum, to the Bitcoin network. Fully compatible with Ethereum's Virtual Machine (EVM), Rootstock enables developers to deploy scalable decentralised applications while leveraging the robust security and high liquidity of Bitcoin. RootStock not only enhances the functionality of Bitcoin but also contributes to blockchain interoperability, a critical component of the broader blockchain ecosystem's evolution.

SOURCE OpenOcean