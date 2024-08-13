Boom Defi And Financial Times Agree On Strategic Partnership Bridging Traditional And Decentralised Finance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing The Unbanked Entrepreneur

London, UK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boom DeFi Ecosystem (“Boom”), the leading without decentralised finance ecosystem, has signed a three-year strategic partnership with the Times (FT) to tell stories about the businesses and billions of adults without access to the global financial system. Called The Unbanked Entrepreneur, it aims to capture entrepreneurial journeys and celebrate the pioneers fighting to level the playing field.







“Whilst digital transformation has made information and communication instant, the ability to transact and trade digitally is still not universal for over a billion adults. This partnership with the FT will tell the story of the missing billion entrepreneurs and the untapped market they represent.”

– Boom's global head of partnerships, Sebastiano Moschini



“The Unbanked Entrepreneur is a purpose-driven, multimedia, cross-FT partnership that will spotlight those who have shown entrepreneurial spirit around the world and raise important issues around financial inclusion. This is a story that the FT is proud to tell alongside Boom.”

– FT global advertising director, Danny Aldred



The FT plans to expand its customer base by enabling unbanked adults worldwide to subscribe to the FT using BoomPay, the online payment gateway that enables businesses to collect payments from unbanked customers at checkout.

About Boom DeFi ecosystem

At Boom, we are building a revolutionary new world of e-commerce without banking for the billions of consumers and businesses with no access to the global financial system by connecting their trillions of dollars in cash to the global digital economy, enabling them to securely store, move, exchange, send, receive and spend their cash online on goods and services worldwide, while maintaining full control of it.

The Boom ecosystem consists of the Boom blockchain as the layer 1 payments rails, the Boom superapp and Boomswap at layer 2, where value is exchanged between merchants, consumers and traders via the Boomcoin, the ecosystem's native asset and the Boom Foundation, the non-profit arm that deploys crypto-for-social-good.



To learn more about Boom, please visit



About FT

The Financial Times is one of the world's leading business news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of 1.2mn, more than 1mn of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: Person Name: Mimi Morrill Email: mimi.morrill(at)ft.com Person Name: Peter Alfred-Adekeye Email: