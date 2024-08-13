The ultrasound transducer market is segmented by product into linear, convex, phased array, endocavity, continuous wave doppler and other products. The convex market was the largest segment of the ultrasound transducer market segmented by product, accounting for 29.7% or $1.3 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the linear segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ultrasound transducer market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2023-2028.

The ultrasound transducer market is segmented by application into cardiovascular, general imaging, musculoskeletal, obstetrics (OB) and gynecology (GYN), vascular and other applications. The general imaging market was the largest segment of the ultrasound transducer market segmented by application, accounting for 34.1% or $1.5 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the cardiovascular segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ultrasound transducer market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

The ultrasound transducer market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the ultrasound transducer market segmented by end-user, accounting for 35.1% or $1.5 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ultrasound transducer market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the ultrasound transducer market, accounting for 38.7% or $1.6 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the ultrasound transducer market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 4.5% and 4% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.7% and 2.8% respectively.

The global ultrasound transducer market is concentrated, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 40.6% of the total market in 2022. The market concentration can be attributed to the presence of large number of players in different geographies. Prominent players are acquiring the products and entering into partnerships with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe, while others are distributing products. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was the largest competitor with a 8.5% share of the market, followed by GE Healthcare with 6.7%, Siemens Healthineers with 5.6%, Canon Medical Systems Corporation with 4.7%, Mindray with 4.2%, Hitachi Medical Corporation with 4%, FUJIFILM SonoSite (Fujifilm Holdings Corporation) with 2.3%, Esaote with 2%, Samsung Medison with 1.4% and Carestream Health, Inc with 1.3%.

The top opportunities in the ultrasound transducer market segmented by product will arise in the convex segment, which will gain $277.1 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the ultrasound transducer market segmented by application will arise in the general imaging segment, which will gain $313.7 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the ultrasound transducer market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $310.2 million of global annual sales by 2028. The ultrasound transducer market size will gain the most in the USA at $282.6 million.

Player-adopted strategies in the ultrasound transducer market include strengthening business capabilities through the launch of new products, expanding business capabilities through strategic partnerships, strengthening business operations through the launch of new solutions and focuses on new product launches globally across different countries and regions.

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ultrasound transducer market; and compares it with other markets.

