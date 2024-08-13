ECFC Hosts 37Th Annual Symposium Featuring Policy, Practice, Legal Insights & Continuing Ed For Benefits Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ECFC, the leading nonprofit organization promoting choice in consumer-driven benefit solutions through advocacy and education

Agenda Includes“Claim or No Claim” Panel for Participants to Share Insights on Healthcare Issues, Key Agency Guidance, Technical Advisory Panel & More

- Christa DayWASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ECFC , the leading nonprofit organization promoting choice in consumer-driven benefit solutions, will hold its 37th Annual Symposium on August 14-16 to educate and engage benefits industry professionals featuring healthcare continuing education and policy topics related to pretax and tax-advantaged accounts in the consumer healthcare benefits space. The 37th Annual Symposium will be held in Louisville, Kentucky.“Our Annual Symposium is a not to be missed opportunity for benefits professionals to connect, learn about trends and challenges facing the industry, exchange ideas, deepen relationships and collaborate with experts,” said Christa Day, Executive Director at ECFC.ECFC Board Chair Karen Frost and ECFC Executive Director Christa Day will kick off the Symposium on August 14 with an introduction and overview of this year's sessions. The Day 1 agenda includes an expert legislative and regulatory update on the latest happenings in Washington, D.C. and the implications affecting consumer driven healthcare.Day 2 of the Annual Symposium begins with the conference keynote session "Unpacking the Present and Future of HSAs: Insights from Devenir's Latest Research" from Jon Robb, SVP, Research & Technology at Devenir. Robb will walk through Devenir's latest research on HSAs and will review important trends and statistics shaping HSAs, unpacking how these elements influence both current stakeholders and future market developments.The three days of the Symposium will feature a full agenda of dynamic speakers and educational sessions, including the following highlights:.“What's Happening in Washington, D.C.” by Sage Eastman, Mehlman Consulting.“Protecting Trust in the Healthcare Ecosystem,” presented by Tim Joseph & Colleen Kent, Mastercard.“AI - Balancing Hyped Tech and Business Vision,” presented by Oded Shekel, Silver.“Driving Digital Engagement with Increasingly Digital Customers,” presented by Lauren Freese, Vanessa Gillette & Heather Ruff, Visa.The return of the popular“Claim Or No Claim! You Decide,” led by Sue Sieger, ACFCI, CAS, HSAS, Employee Benefits Corporation, Fran Scott, ACFCI, CAS, HSAS, HealthEquity and Susan Monkmeyer, Thomson Reuters.“The Evolving Role of HSAs – Understanding Generational Needs and Retirement Readiness Gaps to Create Better Outcomes,” presented by Becky Seefeldt, Inspira Financial.“Reaching an HSA Participant Where They're at in Their Journey,” a panel discussion moderated by Seiya Vogt, Health-e Commerce.And many more informative sessions.View a full agenda of the ECFC Symposium at: mpage/As2024agenda .The meeting will conclude on August 16, highlighted by policy roundtables and a technical advisory panel session around key healthcare topics and issues.ECFC's 37th Annual Symposium will be held August 14-16 at the Marriott Downtown hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. For additional information on the event, visit mpage/as2024 .About ECFCECFC is the leading nonprofit organization promoting choice in consumer-driven benefit solutions. ECFC represents and promotes employee benefit programs through effective lobbying and provides education and awareness to members, compensation practitioners, national opinion leaders and the general public to help advance healthcare consumerism. ECFC, which was founded in 1981 as the Employers Council on Flexible Compensation, is the single organization that focuses its efforts on preserving, protecting and defending the tax-advantaged programs currently available to working families through employer plan sponsors. Visit for more information.

