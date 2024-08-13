Deposco Makes Inc. 5000 For The Fourth Consecutive Year: Ranking Is Fueled By A Three-Year Revenue Growth Of 120%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bill Gibson, CEOALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Deposco ranks No. 3,854 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“We are honored to join the Inc. 5000 a fourth year in a row, an accomplishment that underscores our commitment to setting up our customers for long-term success,” said Bill Gibson, CEO of Deposco.“Our supply chain fulfillment platform was developed with one goal: to unlock growth for our customers. We appreciate the trust our customers place in us, and we will continue innovating to scale the positive results, operational flexibility, and positive momentum we've built together.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”In the first half of 2024 alone, Deposco received multiple analyst and industry accolades, signifying its leadership in accelerating customer growth through flexible, rapid-value warehouse management systems (WMS) , order management systems (OMS) , and 3PL fulfillment solutions . Among these are: inclusion on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS; Frost & Sullivan's New Product Innovator Award in Global WMS; SupplyTech Breakthrough's 3PL Innovation Of The Year; Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix award in OMS; the FedEx® Compatible Platinum Tier Award for its integrations; a Top Supply Chain Projects award and two Pros To Know awards from Supply and Demand Chain Executive. In addition, Deposco is a 2024 Top Workplaces by USA Today for four years running.

