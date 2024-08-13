Kunda And Friends: Teaching Toddlers About Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since its launch in May 2023, "Kunda and Friends ," a pioneering 3D animated preschool series created by Kunda Kids, has brought vibrant Black storytelling traditions to YouTube. This high-quality series skillfully intertwines fun with rich insights from parents and experts in early childhood development, children's media, and child psychology. Originating in London, UK, the series has gained a substantial following in the United States, with 41% of its viewership now based in the US.'Kunda and Friends' offers toddlers an engaging introduction to Africa through play, celebrating friendship and family values, all set to the lively beats of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Reggae. The series, known for its diverse characters and focus on African history, aims to educate and entertain while deliberately challenging negative stereotypes.“As a father, it is crucial for me that 'Kunda and Friends' showcases Black characters and stories through top-notch animations, instilling knowledge, pride, and confidence in Black and underrepresented children globally,” said Oladele Olafuyi, Co-founder of Kunda Kids. He highlighted that the brand's mission is to nurture confident Black children and global citizens who understand their place in history and recognize Africa's diverse identity beyond the misconception of it being a single country.Through its authentic portrayal of African stories and its interactive approach, 'Kunda and Friends' celebrates the rich diversity of African experiences, inviting young viewers on an insightful journey. This representation is vital in a media landscape often lacking in diverse Black characters and stories. The series is dedicated to providing the high-quality content that Black children and families deserve.“I take immense pride in creating world-class content and animations that empower my children and others to embrace their rich heritage, be more accepting of differences, and enhance their self-awareness through engaging with the show's characters,” said Louisa Kiwana Olafuyi, Co-founder of Kunda Kids.Combining top-tier production values with creative artistry, 'Kunda and Friends' offers fun educational resources for both schools and families. The series equips children with the knowledge, confidence, creativity, and compassion needed to navigate today's complex world, and it is just beginning its journey.About Kunda and FriendsKunda & Friends is a preschool 3D animated series that combines the vibrancy of African culture with the developmental milestones of preschool education, all through the universal language of music. Click here for more .About Kunda KidsKunda Kids is an award-winning children's publishing, Edtech, and media company based in London. As a leading provider of diverse children's books and digital stories, they cater to parents, schools, and libraries worldwide. Kunda Kids' beautifully illustrated books and digital content inspire children to explore African history and culture in a fun and engaging manner. For more information, click here .###

