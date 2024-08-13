All Sports Television Network Announces The Creation Of The Tailgate Bowl

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

@tailgatebowl

Network Developing A New Competition to Determine the Best College Tailgate Party

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- All Sports Television (ALL SPORTS) is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new college bowl competition: the "Tailgate Bowl ." This innovative series will showcase the best tailgate parties from colleges across the nation, bringing the spirit and excitement of college football's most cherished tradition to a national audience.

The "Tailgate Bowl" competition will feature colleges vying for the title of the best tailgate party in America. The competition will feature schools exhibiting their tailgating prowess, creativity, and school spirit. ALL SPORTS will produce the "Tailgate Bowl" television series, airing weekly episodes that highlight the vibrant and unique tailgating experiences at various educational institutions.

In addition to the television series, the "Tailgate Bowl" extends its reach to social media with the Tailgate Bowl Instagram page. Tailgaters from across the country are encouraged to share their tailgating activities by posting photos and videos. This interactive platform will allow fans to engage with the competition and showcase their school pride.

At the conclusion of the college football season, ALL SPORTS will present separate trophies to the winners of the television competition and the Instagram competition. These awards will recognize the schools and tailgaters who have demonstrated exceptional tailgating skills, creativity, and fan engagement.

"We are thrilled to bring the 'Tailgate Bowl' to life and celebrate the rich culture of college tailgating," said Roger Neal Smith, CEO of All Sports Television Network. "This competition not only highlights the passion and enthusiasm of college football fans but also provides a platform for them to showcase their traditions and school spirit on a national stage."

The series promises to be a captivating and entertaining addition to the college football season, offering fans a unique way to engage with the sport they love. Viewers can tune in for weekly episodes of the "Tailgate Bowl" and follow the excitement on Instagram.

For more information about the "Tailgate Bowl," please visit or follow us on Instagram at @TailgateBowl.



Riki Smith

All Sports Television Network

+1 747-234-7902

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok