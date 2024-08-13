Family First: Cars Survey Finds Over 60% Of Parents Purchase A Vehicle Based On Car Seat Needs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Only Six - All SUVs - Take Top Spots in Cars's 2024 Best Cars for Car Seats Report, With Half From Volkswagen

(NYSE: CARS ) reports over 60% of parents say car seats play a pivotal role in their purchase decision, with some going as far as to bring a car seat to the dealership for a test fit before buying.1 Of parents who brought a car seat to the dealership, 84% said their questions were answered effectively, making the process smoother and more reassuring.1 To further aid parents, Cars's 2024 Best Cars for Car Seats Report

provides current and expecting parents with a resource that evaluates which vehicles easily and safely accommodate cars seats for growing families.

"Cars's Best Cars for Car Seats Report helps narrow down potential vehicles for parents so they feel empowered to make the right decision for their family," said Jennifer Geiger, Cars news editor and certified child passenger safety technician. "As a mother of three children, I understand firsthand how frustrating car seat installation can be. Those parents who bring a car seat to the dealership are proactive and likely to save themselves some additional stress."

Best Cars for Car Seats Winners

Of the 52 model-year 2023-25 vehicles evaluated in Cars's 2024 Best Cars for Car Seats Report, only six vehicles - all SUVs - were worthy of top spots on this year's list, with Volkswagen landing half of the top vehicles in this year's report. The top performing models are:



2024 Lexus RX 450h+

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2024 Volkswagen Atlas 2024 Volkswagen ID.4

The complete list of vehicles tested can be found at Cars/News/Car-Seat-Check .

Keeping the Family Budget in Check

Five of the six top vehicles were also recent honorees on Cars's 2024 American-Made Index , including the third-ranked Volkswagen ID.4. Not only American-made, the ID.4 is coming off of a 21% decrease on Cars Commerce's New Car Price Index , making it an attractive option for families looking for a competitively priced, family electric vehicle.2 Better yet, five of the six Best Cars for Car Seats models start at around $40,000. The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek starts at around $25,000, almost $11,000 below the median category price for compact SUVs.3

Methodology

The Cars 2024 Best Cars for Car Seats Report compiles 12 months (July 2023 to July 2024) worth of comprehensive Car Seat Checks conducted by Cars's team of experts. Each Car Seat Check is performed by a Cars certified child passenger safety technician who installs three types of car seats - infant, convertible and high-back booster - into each new vehicle and evaluates the vehicle's Latch system, as well as how the vehicle accommodates the different car seats. Cars tests vehicles as they are made available by automakers.

Cars Consumer Survey; July 18, 2024; 841 respondents

2 New Car Price Index estimates the total cost to purchase and finance a new vehicle, including estimated options, taxes and fees, and interest for the full loan term.

3 2024 Cars Affordability Report

Cars is the No. 1 most recognized automotive marketplace visited by nearly 30 million in-market consumers each month. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Cars empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers.

