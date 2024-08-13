(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Provides Advanced Patient Positioning Capabilities With the Radixact System, Making it Easier to Deliver Fast and Effective Radiotherapy Treatments

MADISON, Wis. and DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY ) and Halifax Health, in Volusia County, Florida, announced today that the Charles L. and Miki N. Grant Cancer Center for Hope medical team is the first in the U.S. to treat cancer patients using the Accuray Radixact® System with VitalHold TM* technology. The new VitalHold feature will provide a resource for effectively positioning the patient and monitoring the accuracy of that positioning throughout their treatment, enhancing precision in radiation delivery. The new system is housed at the Cancer Center for Hope – Port Orange.

Halifax Health – Cancer Center for Hope, Radiation Oncology Team with the Accuray Radixact® System and VitalHoldTM Technology

Halifax Health augmented its Radixact System with the Accuray proprietary ClearRT ®

helical CT imaging and

Synchrony ®

real-time adaptive delivery technologies. The comprehensive radiotherapy delivery system, in combination with VitalHold, is designed to facilitate treatment of a wider range of cancer cases including breast cancer, faster and with less harm to patients.

"With the estimated number of new cancer cases in the U.S. anticipated to increase by about 35% between the year 2022 and 20401, it's important that medical teams have the resources they need to offer the best possible care today and into the future. The Radixact System is designed to offer certainty in every step of the treatment process, from simulation through radiation delivery, to facilitate high quality cancer care today while also providing a platform able to evolve with continued innovation," said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray.

Ms. Winter continued, "We are proud to partner with the Halifax Health team as they continue to advance patient centered cancer care in Volusia County. Their treatment of the first patients in the U.S. using VitalHold on the Radixact System shows their dedication to investing in options for care that have the potential to meaningfully improve the lives of their patients."

The VitalHold feature incorporates a fully integrated and automated surface-guided radiotherapy (SGRT) solution, Catalyst+ HD from C-RAD, on the Radixact System that offers multiple benefits for medical teams and their patients. SGRT is a technology that supports highly accurate positioning by scanning a patient's body surface with a high-resolution camera and reconstructing it as a 3D image in real-time. The reconstructed image enables clinicians to easily visualize the difference between the current body position and the target position, helping to ensure high reproducibility of the patient position during treatment.

In addition, VitalHold enables deep inspiration breath hold (DIBH) treatments on the Radixact System. During DIBH treatments, a patient takes a deep breath which moves the heart away from the chest wall and the targeted tumor to help minimize radiation dose to organs at risk (OARs) and reduce associated complications later in life. VitalHold DIBH treatments use SGRT to confirm the patient is appropriately positioned to deliver radiation. SGRT supports tattoo-free positioning, meaning no permanent markers are needed on the patient's skin to align the patient before radiation treatment delivery. Tattoo-free treatments increase patient comfort and potentially improve cosmetic results.

"As the first and only center in the U.S. to treat cancer using the Radixact System and VitalHold, we are demonstrating our commitment to providing the highest level of care to the people in our community," said Jeff Feasel, President and CEO of Halifax Health. "The full-featured Radixact® System provides us with the tools we need to think differently about how we use radiation therapy within our practice. Moving forward, we will continue to

lengthen and improve the quality of patients' lives, making it possible to eliminate some of the fear associated with a cancer diagnosis."

"We are delighted that the VitalHold solution has been chosen by the Halifax Health team. Equipping their Radixact® System with SGRT will support in serving the Volusia county community with cutting-edge cancer care. VitalHoldTM is a powerful ally in enhancing precision in radiation delivery, providing advanced patient positioning capabilities. We are honored that the first patient has successfully been treated and congratulate Halifax Health team on this milestone," said Cecilia de Leeuw, CEO of C-RAD.

About Halifax Health

Recognized as one of the 50 Top Cardiovascular HospitalsTM in the United States by IBM Watson HealthTM, Halifax Health serves Volusia and Flagler counties, providing a continuum of health care services through a network of organizations including a tertiary hospital, two community hospitals, an urgent care network, psychiatric services, a cancer treatment center with five outreach locations, the area's largest hospice, a center for inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, primary care walk-in clinics, a clinic specializing in women's health, a pediatric care community clinic, three children's medical practices, a home health care agency and an exclusive provider organization. Halifax Health offers the area's only Level II Trauma Center, Center for Transplant Services, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Emergency Department with board-certified pediatricians on staff 24/7, Child and Adolescent Behavioral Services, OB Emergency Department and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that cares for babies born earlier than 28 weeks. It's also the area's longest-standing Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) offering complete Neurosurgical Services. For more information, visit halifaxhealth

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases-while making commonly treatable cases even easier-to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the company's products and upgrades, market expectations, clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product innovations and releases; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace; and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 8, 2024, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

*VitalHoldTM availability is subject to regulatory clearance or approval in some markets.

1 International Agency for Research on Cancer.

