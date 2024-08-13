Intuitive Machines Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Raises Low-End Of 2024 Revenue Outlook



Achieved $41.4 million of revenue in Q2, up 130% YoY; $114.5 million year to date, more than all of 2023



Raised low-end of full-year 2024 revenue outlook to $210 - $240 million, resulting in 2.6x - 3x prior year sales



Q2 ending cash balance and milestone payments on existing contracts expected to be sufficient to fund operations through the next 12 months



Currently zero debt on the balance sheet; paid down $5 million debt in Q2; remaining $3 million paid in July



Continued mission two assembly, integration and testing; completed engine qualification; received contract modifications of $12.5 million for landing site selection; expected shipment of the completed lander to the launch site in Q4



Signed $18 million in commercial rideshare delivery services since Q1, sold out mission two and continuing to sell rideshare capacity on future missions

Submitted letter of interest in July to commercialize the NASA VIPER rover system and deliver using the Company's cargo class Nova-D lunar lander



HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR,“Intuitive Machines,” or the“Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said,“The landmark accomplishments achieved up to and during the second quarter were significant milestones that extend our competitive advantage in providing delivery, data transmission, and autonomous operations, the three pillars of space commercialization.”

“For our second mission, we made considerable progress continuing with assembly, integration, and testing of our lander, including successful flight engine qualification. We also completed the system requirements review for our lunar terrain vehicle. This milestone validated Intuitive Machines' lunar terrain vehicle and heavy cargo class lander design. Intuitive Machines is unique among the competitors in the LTV bidding pool as we are the only competing prime contractor with demonstrated experience delivering to, transmitting data from, and autonomously operating on the surface of the Moon.”

Mr. Altemus continued,“Our continued operational excellence, along with our detailed roadmap for the rest of the year, gives us the confidence to raise the low end of our revenue outlook. On the cash side, we are now debt free and expect to have more runway with sufficient cash today to fund operations for the next 12 months as we execute on our growth trajectory.”

2024 Outlook



Expect full-year 2024 revenue of $210 - $240 million, resulting in 2.6x - 3x prior year sales

Q2 ending cash balance expected to be sufficient to fund operations through the next 12 months

Continue to add cash reserves based on projected wins and planned operations to execute growth trajectory

Backlog expansion driven by key upcoming awards; Near Space Network Services (NSNS), the next Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) award, among others Expected shipment of the mission two completed lander to the launch site in the fourth quarter with the launch window extending through the first quarter of 2025



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Contracted backlog of $213.0 million as of the end of the second quarter Second quarter 2024 revenue of $41.4 million, an increase of 130% year-over-year, driven primarily by the OMES, LTVS, and JETSON low power nuclear satellite projects. Revenue also includes the impact of changes in estimates associated with NASA CLPS contract modifications. Prior period revenue was $18.0 million



Second quarter 2024 operating loss of $(28.2) million, driven primarily by the completion of the IM-1 mission and the noncash impact of changes in estimates associated with NASA CLPS contract modifications versus $(13.2) million in the prior year period Ending cash balance of $31.6 million as of the end of the second quarter and is expected to be sufficient to fund operations through the next 12 months. This includes $21.5M of cash outflow in the quarter for launch provider payments for IM-1, IM-2, and IM-3; majority of launch provider payments now behind us

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines became the first commercial company to land and operate on the lunar surface, validating its ability to provide the three service pillars required to commercialize a celestial body: delivery, data & communications, and autonomous operations in space. The Company empowers its customers to achieve their ambitious visions and commercial goals in space through seamless collaboration with its robust service pillars. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“strive,”“would,”“strategy,”“outlook,” the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations and plans relating to our lunar missions, including the expected timing of launch and our progress in preparation thereof; our expectations with respect to, among other things, demand for our product portfolio, our submission of bids for contracts including NSNS and CP-22; our expectations regarding revenue for government contracts awarded to us; our operations, our financial performance and our industry; our business strategy, business plan, and plans to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value; information under“2024 Outlook,” including our expectations on revenue generation and cash. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release: our reliance upon the efforts of our Board and key personnel to be successful; our limited operating history; our failure to manage our growth effectively; competition from existing or new companies; unsatisfactory safety performance of our spaceflight systems or security incidents at our facilities; failure of the market for commercial spaceflight to achieve the growth potential we expect; any delayed launches, launch failures, failure of our satellites or lunar landers to reach their planned orbital locations, significant increases in the costs related to launches of satellites and lunar landers, and insufficient capacity available from satellite and lunar lander launch providers; our customer concentration; risks associated with commercial spaceflight, including any accident on launch or during the journey into space; risks associated with the handling, production and disposition of potentially explosive and ignitable energetic materials and other dangerous chemicals in our operations; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers for certain materials and supplied components; failure of our products to operate in the expected manner or defects in our products; counterparty risks on contracts entered into with our customers and failure of our prime contractors to maintain their relationships with their counterparties and fulfill their contractual obligations; failure to successfully defend protest from other bidders for government contracts; failure to comply with various laws and regulations relating to various aspects of our business and any changes in the funding levels of various governmental entities with which we do business; our failure to protect the confidentiality of our trade secrets, and unpatented know how; our failure to comply with the terms of third-party open source software our systems utilize; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, and to address and remediate material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; the U.S. government's budget deficit and the national debt, as well as any inability of the U.S. government to complete its budget process for any government fiscal year, and our dependence on U.S. government contracts and funding by the government for the government contracts; our failure to comply with U.S. export and import control laws and regulations and U.S. economic sanctions and trade control laws and regulations; uncertain global macro-economic and political conditions and rising inflation; our history of losses and failure to achieve profitability and our need for substantial additional capital to fund our operations; the fact that our financial results may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter; our holding company status; the risk that our business and operations could be significantly affected if it becomes subject to any litigation, including securities litigation or stockholder activism; our public securities' potential liquidity and trading; and other public filings and press releases other factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

