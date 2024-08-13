Peter R. Dolan, Former Chairman And CEO Of Bristol Myers Squibb Joins The Board Of Aveta Biomics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peter Dolan, ex-CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb, joins Aveta Biomics' Board to drive breakthrough treatments for Head & Neck Cancer and Glioblastoma.

BEDFORD, MA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aveta Biomics, a pioneering oncology company developing first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology drugs, is pleased to announce that Mr. Peter R. Dolan has joined its Board of Directors.Mr. Dolan has an impressive track record of leadership in the as the former CEO and Chairman of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). His 18 transformative years guiding BMS through significant strategic initiatives brought blockbuster drug Eliquis to its portfolio, and investment in ImClone's Erbitux, a key treatment for solid tumors, including Head and Neck Cancer . He also licensed the immuno-oncology drug Yervoy, pivotal to BMS's oncology business, and oversaw substantial investments in biologics.“Joining the board of Aveta Biomics is an exciting opportunity,” said Peter Dolan .“Aveta's unique approach to cancer treatment, and impressive Phase 2 results can be a potential game-changer. Aveta's drugs could be both inherently safe and highly effective, without the typical trade-offs seen in cancer treatment. I look forward to collaborating with the board and management to push forward to bring a new class of oncology treatments to the patients.”Mr. Dolan currently chairs the Board of Trustees at Tufts University and the Partnership for A Healthier America. Post-BMS, he successfully led GeminX, an oncology company, to a $225 million acquisition by Cephalon Pharmaceuticals. More recently he served on the Board of Directors of Amplitude Health Care, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company which merged with with Jasper Therapeutics.“We're beyond excited to have Peter Dolan join our board,” said Dr. Parag G. Mehta, CEO of Aveta Biomics.“Peter has a formidable track record of successes in getting groundbreaking therapies to patients. His strategic insights will help steer Aveta Biomics towards new horizons in cancer treatment and make our big dreams a reality.”Mr. Dolan's distinguished career includes board roles at American Express, ChildObesity180 (as Chairman), and Dartmouth's Tuck School Board of Overseers. He holds a BA magna cum laude from Tufts University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.About Aveta Biomics:Aveta Biomics is an oncology company committed to developing next-generation of safer and highly effective cancer drugs based on mimicking the functions of body's endogenous metabolites and processes. Aveta's drugs stimulate the immune system to destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Aveta is conducting multiple clinical trials for head and neck cancer, high-grade adult glioma including Glioblastoma , and pediatric glioma. For more information visitForward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including those regarding the impact of the new board member, the progress of our clinical trials, potential regulatory approvals, the development and commercial success of our drug candidates, and our strategic goals, reflect our current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as our ability to advance drug candidates through development and regulatory approval, clinical trial outcomes, competition, and economic conditions. Words like“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. As a private company, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events, except as required by applicable law.

