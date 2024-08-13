Killingsworth Environmental Joins NPMA's Key Partners Program And PPMA's Guardian Investor Roster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strengthening Leadership and Collaboration with Prestigious New Partnerships

- Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Killingsworth EnvironmentalMATTHEWS, NC, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Killingsworth Environmental is honored to announce its inclusion as a Key Partner of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and as a Guardian Investor of the Professional Pest Management Alliance (PPMA). Killingsworth Environmental, an Anticimex company, is an innovative pest control company serving the greater Charlotte area, offering innovative and effective pest control solutions and technologies.The NPMA's Key Partners Program, launched in 2023, is designed to redefine corporate responsibility and industry collaboration within the pest management industry. The program fosters high support, volunteerism, and leadership, benefiting the industry by creating partnerships with principal pest control companies. These partnerships aim to transform the industry by setting new standards for collaboration, innovation, and mutual growth. Key Partners contribute significantly to NPMA's initiatives, providing world-class educational opportunities and professional development for NPMA members and supporting the overall mission and goals of the NPMA.Killingsworth's support also extends to PPMA, the consumer marketing arm of NPMA. The PPMA proactively provides the public with information and education about the value of professional pest management. PPMA aims to raise awareness about the importance of professional pest management and support the industry's growth and positive impact."We are thrilled to become a Key Partner with NPMA, reflecting our core values of innovation, passion, and trust. This partnership highlights our commitment to creativity and teamwork. Our dedication to these principles also fuels our support for the vital initiatives of PPMA.," said Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Killingsworth Environmental.Killingsworth was founded in 1993 and has grown to North America's 36th-largest pest control company. In 2018, Anticimex purchased Killingsworth and gave them the backing and experience of many sister companies in the US, Europe, and Asia. Now, with an R&D division second to none, Killingsworth is bringing cutting-edge pest control to the Carolinas while still focusing on customers' needs.

