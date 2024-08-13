Trump campaign reports security breach

(MENAFN) The campaign has reported a significant security breach involving the theft of internal emails and documents by alleged foreign entities. The campaign has accused these sources of trying to "sow chaos" and influence the forthcoming presidential election.



According to Politico, an anonymous individual known only as ‘Robert’ has been sending the outlet various documents over the past month. These include a detailed 271-page vetting report on potential vice-presidential candidate Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, as well as a dossier on Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who was also under consideration for the vice-presidential slot. 'Robert' has also claimed to possess a range of other sensitive materials, including Trump’s legal and court documents and internal campaign discussions.



When questioned about the source of these documents, 'Robert' reportedly stated that providing an answer would compromise his safety and legally restrict Politico from further publication.



Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung has condemned the leak, asserting that the documents were "obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States" with the intent of disrupting the 2024 election and creating discord within the democratic process. Cheung suggested that these documents might have been stolen by Iranian hackers, citing a recent Microsoft report. The report detailed a June phishing attack by hackers linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeting high-ranking officials on a presidential campaign. Cheung pointed out that the timing of the phishing attempt coincides with the Trump campaign’s decision on a vice-presidential nominee.



The campaign’s response underscores the heightened security and political sensitivities surrounding the upcoming election, as well as the broader implications of international cyber interference in domestic politics.

MENAFN13082024000045015687ID1108548716