Banque Saudi Fransi to issue Tier 1 capital sukuk to strengthen capital base

(MENAFN) On Monday, Banque Saudi Fransi revealed its intention to issue Tier 1 capital sukuk denominated in Saudi riyals, with the offering set to take place through a private placement exclusively within the borders of Saudi Arabia. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the bank’s capital base, thereby enhancing its financial stability and ensuring a robust foundation for future growth. The details regarding the number of sukuk and their total value will be finalized based on the prevailing market conditions at the time of issuance.



The sukuk issuance will be conducted under an existing program for additional Tier 1 capital bonds, which had previously received approval from the bank’s Board of Directors in January. This comprehensive program has a total value of eight billion riyals (approximately USD 2.131 billion), positioning it as a significant financial instrument within the bank’s broader capital strategy. Saudi Fransi Capital, a key player in the Saudi financial market, has been appointed as the sole bookrunner, coordinator, and lead manager for this potential private placement.



This initiative underscores Banque Saudi Fransi’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its capital structure, a critical aspect of its long-term financial strategy. By securing additional capital through the sukuk issuance, the bank aims to solidify its financial position, providing a strong platform to support its future expansion and maintain its competitive edge in the Saudi banking sector.



MENAFN13082024000045015682ID1108548707