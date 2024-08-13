UAE to strengthen position as global hub for leisure tourism

(MENAFN) The UAE has established itself as a leading destination for entertainment tourism, drawing millions of visitors annually to its cities and attractions. The country offers a wide range of integrated and diverse experiences that appeal to various tastes and preferences, attracting tourists both from within and outside the region. To further solidify its position as a premier global leisure destination, the UAE is focusing on enhancing its tourism infrastructure, developing new attractions, and delivering exceptional experiences. These efforts have significantly contributed to high occupancy rates at these destinations.



According to Kin Research, the UAE's entertainment industry is projected to reach a valuation of USD20 billion by 2027, driven by increasing demand for its popular tourist attractions. The share of spending by visitors on leisure tourism in the UAE rose to 83.1 percent last year, up from 79.3 percent in 2019. This growth contrasts with a smaller 16.9 percent share for business tourism in 2023, highlighting the rising prominence of leisure travel.



Abu Dhabi, in particular, stands out as a major entertainment hub in the region, having added several international entertainment cities and facilities, including Warner Bros., Sea World, and Yas Waterworld. The capital city offers a comprehensive array of entertainment experiences, bolstering its reputation as a key destination for tourist groups and delegations year-round. Notably, many of these entertainment venues feature indoor facilities, enhancing their appeal across various seasons.



