Ma'aden reveals rise in profit in second quarter amid higher prices, cost cuts

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) has announced a remarkable 191.8 percent increase in its net profits for the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. According to data released on Sunday, Ma’aden's net surged to 1.024 billion riyals (USD272.77 million), up from 350.9 million riyals in the second quarter of 2023. This substantial growth was primarily driven by a 35 percent rise in gross profit, attributable to increased selling prices, reduced raw material costs, and lower consumption expenses.



The company's strong performance was further bolstered by an insurance claim of 270 million riyals received during the quarter, alongside the impact of one-time franchise fees amounting to 192 million riyals recorded in the previous year’s quarter. Despite this impressive financial result, Ma’aden noted a decline in sales volumes for most products, with the exception of basic aluminum, flat-rolled products, and gold. This decrease in sales volume contrasts with the overall profitability boost achieved by the company, reflecting a dynamic market environment for Ma’aden's diverse product portfolio.



