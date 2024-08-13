Glowbar Named To Top 10% Of Fastest Growing Private Companies In America On The 2024 Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Renowned Facial Membership Brand Ranks Third in Consumer Services and No. 41 in New York

Glowbar, the fastest-growing facial membership brand, proudly announces its debut at No. 409 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. The national recognition celebrates a period of exponential growth for the facial studio brand, which to date has delivered more than 300,000 custom facials across its 15 locations.

The Inc. 5000 list spotlights the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. In addition to being named No. 409 overall, Glowbar ranks third in consumer services and 41 in New York. This marks the brand's first time on the list.

"At Glowbar, our sole focus is to help our clients feel confident in their skin, and this recognition tells the world that we're delivering on this promise," said Rachel Liverman, Founder & CEO of Glowbar. "The Glowbar experience is wholly unique, and I am excited to keep spreading the Glowbar gospel to new markets across the country as we continue to grow."

Liverman founded Glowbar in 2019 after her own struggle to find an effective, accessible, and trustworthy source for consistent facial treatments. A third-generation esthetician whose grandmother founded the first fully-accredited esthetics school in the country, Liverman took 50 years of skincare expertise and created Glowbar as the one solution that will work for everyone.

Glowbar is beloved for its effective, no-frills approach to skincare. The brand offers affordable 30-minute, results-driven facials at a flat rate of $60 for members and $75 for stand-alone appointments. Each Glowbar treatment is personalized by an expert esthetician and can include extractions, dermaplaning, cavitation, microcurrent, high frequency, chemical peels, or LED.

In the last year alone, Glowbar has opened 10 new studios in four new markets (New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts) and one existing market (New York), an 1,800% increase in studio growth since the brand's founding five years ago. Glowbar has also seen a 160% increase in membership within the last year. Glowbar plans to open 10 new studios in locations across the country within the next 12 months.

About Glowbar

Glowbar is revolutionizing the skincare industry with 30-minute, affordable, customized, and solution-oriented facial treatments with 15 locations along the East Coast. Called "the custom facial that leaves your skin glowing" by Town & Country, Glowbar has become the must-visit monthly retreat for those looking to keep their skin in great shape under the care of skincare experts, all without the anxiety of overwhelming treatment menus, and the need for expensive add-ons. Founded in 2019 by third-generation esthetician Rachel Liverman, Glowbar has delivered the glow to over 300,000 people to date.

