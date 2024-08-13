Rare Kidney Diseases Market Report 2024 To 2035, By Target Indications, Type Of Molecule, Route Of Administration And Key Geographies

The global rare kidney diseases is estimated to grow from $3.9 billion in 2024 to $12.1 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 11%, during the forecast period 2024-2035.

This research study consists of industry trends, detailed rare kidney diseases market analysis, key market insights, partnerships and collaborations analysis, funding and investments, clinical trial analysis and market impact analysis. The report includes rare diseases market forecast and opportunity analysis.

Rare kidney diseases are a group of conditions, with at least 150 different disorders falling into this category. In Europe, a rare kidney disease is defined as rare when the prevalence is less than 1 in 2000 people and in the US, the disease is designated rare when less than 200,000 people are affected. It is worth mentioning that in 2020, of more than 8,000 individuals diagnosed with rare kidney disease, only 500 received treatment for a rare kidney disease received treatment. Studies have also shown that 12% individuals with kidney failure suffer from a rare kidney disease leading to chronic debilitation and morbidity. Thereby, several initiatives have been taken by stakeholders to promote the development of therapeutics focused on rare kidney diseases.

It is worth mentioning that, since 2019, around USD 8 billion has been invested in companies developing therapies for rare kidney diseases. However, advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of rare kidney diseases have been hampered by several factors, including limited patient population, lack of prognostic biomarkers, clinical heterogeneity, and insufficient model organisms. To address such challenges, several promising advancements have been made in this domain.

For instance, the emergence of precision medicine (genomic sequencing and personalized therapies) has enabled the targeted treatment of rare kidney diseases, drug repurposing involving the identification of new therapeutic targets and leveraging the pharmacological properties for existing drugs which has emerged as a cost-effective strategy for treating rare kidney diseases. It is worth mentioning that the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to optimize the personalized treatment of rare kidney diseases is one of the prominent examples of technological advancements in the rare kidney diseases market.

Over the past few years, a number of rare kidney disease drugs targeting a myriad of indications have received approval from various regulatory authorities, globally. In 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for Elfabrio (developed by Protalix BioTherapeutics) for the treatment of Fabry Disease. Additionally, the FDA granted approval to Tarpeyo (developed by Calliditas Therapeutics) for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy. Given the lucrative opportunity associated with these drugs, the rare kidney diseases market has gained attention of both private and public investors in the past few years leading to the substantial market growth during the forecast period.

Rare Kidney Diseases Market Key Segments

Market Share by Target Disease Indication

The global rare kidney diseases market is segmented into various target disease indication, such as Nephrotic Syndrome, Hepatorenal Syndrome, Distal Renal Tubular Acidosis, Fabry Disease, Lupus Nephritis, Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy, Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease, Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease, C3 Glomerulopathy, Membranous Nephropathy, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis and others. The Fabry disease occupies the largest share in 2024 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high incidence rate of Fabry disease, affecting about 1 in 15,000 people. Further, Lupus Nephritis segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR (>8%) from 2024 to 2035.

Market Share by Type of Molecule

This segment highlights the distribution of the rare kidney diseases market across different types of molecules, such as biologics and small molecules. The small molecules segment occupies the largest share in 2024 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the fact that small molecules have low molecular weight and can easily pass through cell membranes to reach intracellular targets, thereby advancing new capabilities to create advanced potential therapies.

Market Share by Type of Biologics

This segment highlights the distribution of the rare kidney diseases market across different types of biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and proteins. The monoclonal antibodies segment occupies the largest share in 2024 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the physiological properties of monoclonal antibodies, including selectivity, specificity, stability, and ability to block specific protein-protein interactions.

Market Share by Route of Administration

The global rare kidney diseases market is categorized into oral, intravenous, and subcutaneous route of administration. Owing to their safety and convenient nature, the segment for oral route of administration is likely to grow at a higher CAGR (11%) as compared to other routes of administration in the coming years.

Market Share by Type of Therapy

The rare kidney diseases market is categorized into monotherapy and combination therapy. Owing to their safety and convenient nature, the segment for combination therapy is likely to grow at a higher CAGR (75%) as compared to monotherapy in the coming years.

Market Share by Geography

This segment highlights the distribution of rare kidney diseases market across key geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world. It is worth highlighting that currently North America captures 50% of the current total rare kidney diseases market share. Further, market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that European countries, including Germany, France, and Spain have a growing incidence rate for such diseases. Further, several investments and initiatives have been taken by government authorities to promote the rare kidney diseases market.

Rare Kidney Diseases Market Key Insights

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities associated with developers within the rare kidney disease, during the given forecast period. The market report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of rare kidney diseases industry. Key takeaways of the rare kidney diseases market report are briefly discussed below.

Competitive Landscape of Drug Developers for Rare Kidney Diseases

The current market landscape features the presence of over 115 companies involved in developing various rare kidney disease therapies. In addition, more than 20 rare kidney disease drugs have been commercialized for targeting various indications with more than 115 therapies in the clinical stage of development. Furthermore, the rare kidney disease market features the presence of small, mid-sized and large companies having the required expertise to develop and commercialize therapies.

Rare Kidney Diseases Market Trends: Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations to Foster Progress and Innovation

The rare kidney disease drug developers have forged several partnerships with other stakeholders in order to enhance their drug portfolios. The growing need for rare kidney disease therapies is evident from the rise in partnership activity in the rare kidney disease market. It is worth highlighting that a significant increase has been witnessed in 2023, wherein majority of the deals were focused on product and technology licensing, followed by the instances of stakeholders collaborating for research and development. In November 2023, Cabaletta Bio entered into a technology licensing agreement with Cellares to manufacture CABA-201, for treating Lupus Nephritis. This can be attributed to the incessant efforts of stakeholders to further advance the development of their drugs across different phases of preclinical and clinical development. Such partnerships are expected to drive significant rare kidney diseases market growth during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of the Rare Kidney Diseases Market

The funding raised, government initiatives and the likely future potential of rare kidney disease therapies will primarily drive the rare kidney diseases market. It is interesting to note that over the past few years, development efforts in rare kidney diseases domain have been adequately supported by various government and non-government agencies. Venture capital firms and other key investors have invested around USD 8 billion in the last 5 years in the companies working towards development of therapeutics targeting rare kidney diseases.

Also, the increasing awareness and understanding of rare kidney diseases have strengthened this domain with several events being conducted by stakeholders. For instance, in September 2023, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) conducted a general awareness campaign for C3 Glomerulopathy and IgA Nephropathy, which was sponsored by Novartis. Such initiatives will increase the awareness amongst the public, improve the diagnosis and treatment rates, driving the rare kidney disease market.

Rare Kidney Diseases Market Size: Drugs Targeting Fabry Disease Hold the Largest Market Share

The global market opportunity for rare kidney diseases is estimated to be more than $3.9 billion in 2024 which is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2024-2035. The market growth is primarily fueled by increasing incidence of Fabry diseases, encouraging the stakeholders to develop drugs with higher efficacy rates.

North America Holds the Largest Share of the Rare Kidney Diseases Market

In 2024, North America is anticipated to capture close to 50% market share of the overall rare kidney diseases market. In recent years, research activity for rare kidney diseases has witnessed a tremendous increase in North America. Further, it is worth highlighting that, market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

Leading Players in the Rare Kidney Diseases Market

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Amicus Therapeutics

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

GSK

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Roche

Sanofi

Travere Therapeutics Other Players

Leading Market Players



Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Chinook Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Omeros

Roche

Sanofi

Travere Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics

Advicenne

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

argenx

Astellas Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim

Calliditas Therapeutics

GSK

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Synlogic Takeda

