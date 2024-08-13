Deputy Amir Awards Al Wajbah Decoration To Benin Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani received in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning HE Mohamed Bari, the Ambassador of the Republic of Benin, to greet HE on the occasion of the end of his term in the country.

The Deputy Amir His Highness awarded the Ambassador of the Republic of Benin the Al-Wajbah Medal in recognition of his role in contributing to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations between the two countries, wishing him success in the tasks that will be entrusted to him in the future, and for the relations of the two countries to continue to develop and advance.

For his part, HE the Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir, HH the Deputy Amir, and state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the facilitation and success of his work in the country.