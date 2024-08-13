Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Dutch Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Caspar Veldkamp.

During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as updates on the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, and the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The importance of calm and de-escalation in the region was also emphasized during the call.