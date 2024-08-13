Safex Chemicals Celebrates Independence Day With Youth-Focused Futuristic Agriculture Art Contest

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 13th August, 2024 - This Independence Day, Safex Chemicals India Ltd. is inspiring young minds to envision the future of Indian through an innovative poster-making competition. The "Independence Day Poster Making Competition" is open to children across India, aiming to raise awareness about critical environmental issues while fostering artistic talent.



The competition, aligned with India's 78th Independence Day theme of 'Viksit Bharat' or 'Developed India', invites participants to choose between two forward-looking themes: "Futuristic Agriculture" and "Preserving the Environment." While environmental conservation remains a crucial aspect, the focus on futuristic agriculture highlights the government's commitment to advancing the agricultural sector, as reflected in the recent budget and the Prime Minister's release of 100 climate-resilient crops.



Mr. S.K. Chaudhary, Founder Director of Safex Chemicals, emphasized the importance of agriculture in India's path to development, stating, "Empowering the youth to think creatively about the future of agriculture is essential for India's sustainable growth. This competition provides a platform for children to express innovative ideas on how agriculture can evolve to meet future challenges, aligning with our national vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047."



The contest offers a substantial prize pool of ₹23,000, with a top prize of ₹5,000. Open to children aged 18 and under, the winning entries will gain prominence by being featured in the company's 2025 calendar and across its social media platforms.



By blending creativity with environmental awareness, Safex Chemicals is embracing a distinctive approach to corporate social responsibility and community engagement. The company hopes to ignite a passion for agriculture in the young participants, creating a generation of environmentally conscious leaders who will help propel India's future growth.



About Safex Chemicals



Founded in 1991, Safex Chemicals Group has established itself as a fast-growing force in the chemical industry. Over the past five years, the company has shown impressive growth, with a revenue CAGR exceeding 25%. This growth reflects Safex Chemicals' successful expansion across India and beyond, positioning itself firmly within the global value chain.



In October 2022, Safex Chemicals took a significant step in its international expansion by acquiring Briar Chemicals, a leading agrochemicals Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in the UK. This acquisition, the company's third major deal in recent times, has further solidified Safex's global presence.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shubhangi Goyal

Email :...