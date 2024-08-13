Smarsh Named To Inc. 5000 For 17Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Prestigious annual ranking of the most successful private companies in America spotlights 3-year revenue growth of 155% at Smarsh

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh® , the global leader in digital communications data and intelligence, today announced that it has been named to the

Inc. 5000

list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the 17th straight year. Magazine announces its annual list every summer, ranking companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

"Smarsh is thrilled to be included in the Inc. 5000 for the seventeenth consecutive year," said Kim Crawford Goodman , Chief Executive Officer of Smarsh. "Our position and longevity on this prestigious list is an accomplishment that is a direct reflection of our leading-edge technology, market fit, and commitment to customer excellence. We are proud of our growth legacy and look forward to continuing to scale our business globally as the market leader of communications data and intelligence."

Smarsh ranked No.

3178, with a three-year (2020-2023) growth rate of

155%. The company's rapid and sustained growth is driven by its commitment to serve the digital communications capture, archiving and oversight needs of regulated organizations of all sizes, ranging from single-office registered investment advisories to 19 of the top 20 global financial institutions. Smarsh helps firms meet and stay ahead of evolving regulatory mandates from the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and other similar governing bodies around the world.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, go to .

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in all their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines. Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit



or follow Smarsh on

LinkedIn .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000



Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

