Government Endorses National Renewable Energy Action Plan Until 2030
8/13/2024 7:19:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the National renewable energy Action Plan to increase the share of renewable energy in gross final consumption to 27% by 2030.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrinform reports citing the government Portal.
"Today we are approving the National Renewable Energy Action Plan for the period up to 2030 and the action plan for its implementation," Shmyhal said.
He underscored that the document correlates with European norms and standards. According to the Prime Minister, the plan aims to increase the share of green energy in gross final consumption to 27% by 2030.
The plan includes 38 measures, along with performance indicators and those responsible for the implementation, Shmyhal said.
As Ukrinform reported, the Energy Ministry plans to install solar panels with energy storage systems on all public buildings by the end of next year.
