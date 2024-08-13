Nakhchivan To Host Open Pool Championship
Nakhchivan will host the Open Pool Championship on August 31,
Azernews reports.
The championship timed to the 100th anniversary of the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, will take place at Marvel Billiards
Club.
The main purpose of the competition is to bring together pool
masters and enthusiasts from different parts of Nakhchivan.
Both experienced and amateur pool players who have just started
this Sport will be able to participate in the tournament.
Nakhchivan Open Pool Championship is co-organized by the
Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
and the Azerbaijan Pool Federation.
