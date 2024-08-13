عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nakhchivan To Host Open Pool Championship

Nakhchivan To Host Open Pool Championship


8/13/2024 7:19:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Nakhchivan will host the Open Pool Championship on August 31, Azernews reports.

The championship timed to the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, will take place at Marvel Billiards Club.

The main purpose of the competition is to bring together pool masters and enthusiasts from different parts of Nakhchivan.

Both experienced and amateur pool players who have just started this Sport will be able to participate in the tournament.

Nakhchivan Open Pool Championship is co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Azerbaijan Pool Federation.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

MENAFN13082024000195011045ID1108548604


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search