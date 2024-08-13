Nakhchivan To Host Open Pool Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Nakhchivan will host the Open Pool Championship on August 31, Azernews reports.

The championship timed to the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, will take place at Marvel Billiards Club.

The main purpose of the competition is to bring together pool masters and enthusiasts from different parts of Nakhchivan.

Both experienced and amateur pool players who have just started this will be able to participate in the tournament.

Nakhchivan Open Pool Championship is co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Azerbaijan Pool Federation.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr