Smartbug Media® Named To Inc. 5000 List For The Eighth Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug ® - HubSpot's largest, deepest and most decorated Elite partner in the world and the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle - today announced that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the eighth year in a row. The annual ranking placed SmartBug®

at No. 3,956 in the nation and No. 377 in the advertising and marketing industry.

The Inc. 5000 list includes companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating a challenging business landscape. As one of those companies, SmartBug has achieved resilient growth by expanding its range of services, creating new practice areas supporting HubSpot's growth, and building a team with a broad range of experience.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth consecutive year is a testament to the expertise and value we bring to our clients," Ryan Malone, global CEO of SmartBug Media, said. "Organic growth and recent acquisitions have enabled us to further deepen our expertise in HubSpot's expertise and offerings, allowing us to serve the full customer lifecycle like never before."

As one of the original HubSpot partners, SmartBug has evolved into a full-service digital agency that supports HubSpot's entire platform as well as all phases of the customer lifecycle, including marketing , sales , revenue operations , web CMS , customer success , payments and e-commerce

and more.

In the past year, the digital agency expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of Globalia Inc ., an Elite HubSpot Partner and Canadian digital agency known for its deep systems integration, technical implementation and digital transformation capabilities.

SmartBug also holds all seven advanced HubSpot accreditations, having recently earned both the HubSpot Data Migration and the HubSpot Solutions Architecture Design accreditations. In addition, the agency often provides extensive onboarding

and workshops to ensure that clients are using marketing technology to the fullest extent in order to get the most value out of it.



In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, can be found at .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media®

is the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle. From marketing to sales, revenue operations to customer success and e-commerce to integration, SmartBug® combines sound strategies and technology with top talent to de-risk the future and set a course for continued success.

As a two-time HubSpot North American Partner of the Year, SmartBug is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners. SmartBug is also a Google Premier Partner and an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia .

