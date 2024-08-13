Aviatrix® Ranked Among America's Fastest Growing Private Companies By Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Aviatrix® , the cloud networking expert, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second time Aviatrix has been included on the list, which provides a data-driven look at the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S. economy.

"Aviatrix delivers the only data plane in a multicloud secure networking solution that gives companies the depth and freedom to manage their entire cloud network," said Doug Merritt, CEO of Aviatrix. "This unique advantage enables our customers to remove significant hard costs from their cloud data charges and move that spend to higher value investments like GenAI. Additionally, it offers the flexibility to work across multiple cloud service providers, supporting a portfolio of applications or acquired companies--while also solving for IP exhaustion from Kubernetes or serverless environments. These are just a few of the reasons we are experiencing strong growth."



As a cloud networking expert, more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises trust Aviatrix to support their cloud endeavors. Its cloud networking platform creates the visibility, security, and control needed to adapt seamlessly and move ahead at speed. Aviatrix's team has over 1,800 years of combined networking experience and works with 50-plus best-in-class business and technology partners.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, newly appointed editor-in-chief of Inc. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud networking expert. We're on a mission to make cloud networking simple so companies stay agile. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises, our cloud networking platform creates the visibility, security, and control needed to adapt with ease and move ahead at speed. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's leading multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix empowers the cloud networking community to stay at the forefront of digital transformation. Learn more at .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000



Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit

.



SOURCE Aviatrix