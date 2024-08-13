Cipher Mining Provides Second Quarter 2024 Business Update

Acquiring additional 1.7 GW of power capacity suitable for HPC infrastructure or

Second Quarter 2024 GAAP Net Loss of $15m, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss of $3m

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the“Company”) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024, with an update on its operations and business strategy.

“We currently operate ~8.7 EH/s of self-mining hashrate and are on track to hit ~13.5 EH/s by year-end 2024, and ~35.0 EH/s by year-end 2025,” said Tyler Page, CEO of Cipher.

“In addition to constructing the 300 MW facility at Black Pearl, we are on track to close the acquisition of our new Reveille data center site with up to 200 MW of capacity and are pleased to announce we have executed a term sheet for an option to acquire three new sites with a cumulative power capacity of 1.5 GW. These sites are well-suited for both bitcoin mining and HPC data centers. With our operations and construction teams, which are led by seasoned experts who have built and run HPC data centers for some of the top hyperscalers in the world, we are uniquely positioned to maximize opportunities in both bitcoin mining and HPC infrastructure.”

“We expect developing HPC infrastructure will be complementary to our bitcoin mining business and that we can strike the right balance between the two business lines to drive significant shareholder value for many years,” concluded Mr. Page.

Finance and Operations Highlights



Upgrade of Odessa site bringing total self-mining hashrate to ~13.5 EH/s on track for Q4 2024

Construction of 300 MW data center at Black Pearl underway with expected energization in Q2 2025

Acquisition of Reveille data center site with up to 200 MW of capacity well-suited for HPC data centers expected to close soon

Executed term sheet for option to acquire 1.5 GW of new sites in North America suitable for both HPC or bitcoin mining data centers Q2 2024 GAAP diluted net loss of $0.05 per share, and non-GAAP diluted adjusted loss of $0.01 per share



Business Update Call and Webcast

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher's website at . To access this conference call by telephone, register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.

About Cipher

Cipher is an emerging technology company focused on the development and operation of bitcoin mining data centers. Cipher is dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure. Together with its diversely talented team and strategic partnerships, Cipher aims to be a market leader in bitcoin mining growth and innovation. To learn more about Cipher, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws of the United States. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, timing and likelihood of success, potential expansion of and additional bitcoin mining data centers, expectations regarding the operations of mining centers, and management plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“seeks,”“intends,”“targets,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“strategy,”“future,”“forecasts,”“opportunity,”“predicts,”“potential,”“would,”“will likely result,”“continue,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cipher and our management, are inherently uncertain. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: volatility in the price of Cipher's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and regulated industry in which Cipher operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Cipher's business, and the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2024, and in Cipher's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Cipher assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Josh Kane

Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Mining

...

Media Contact:

Ryan Dicovitsky / Kendal Till

Dukas Linden Public Relations

...