ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. Concludes Share Buyback Program


8/13/2024 7:16:59 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. is pleased to announce the conclusion of its share buyback program at $3.00/share. Repurchases were made through privately negotiated transactions and shares were subsequently canceled.

About

ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. is a business operator and capital allocator choosing to deploy funds in majority owned operated assets, either existing or greenfield, minority interests in private enterprises, or tradeable securities across most industries.

Contact

TEL: +1 (302) 400 7710

EMAIL: ...




Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

