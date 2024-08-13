ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. Concludes Share Buyback Program
Date
8/13/2024 7:16:59 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. is pleased to announce the conclusion of its share buyback program at $3.00/share. Repurchases were made through privately negotiated transactions and shares were subsequently canceled.
About
ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. is a business operator and capital allocator choosing to deploy funds in majority owned operated assets, either existing or greenfield, minority interests in private enterprises, or tradeable securities across most industries.
Contact
TEL: +1 (302) 400 7710
EMAIL: ...
