ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. Concludes Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. is pleased to announce the conclusion of its share buyback program at $3.00/share. Repurchases were made through privately negotiated transactions and shares were subsequently canceled.

ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. is a business operator and capital allocator choosing to deploy funds in majority owned operated assets, either existing or greenfield, minority interests in private enterprises, or tradeable securities across most industries.

