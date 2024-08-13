Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Confirms Strength And Toughness Of Its Commercially Produced Recombinant Spider Silk

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), announces today that it has confirmed that the material performance of its commercially produced recombinant spider silk matches the exceptional strength and toughness of the Company's previous small batch performance testing. The results of this testing open the doors for Kraig Labs to aggressively move forward with commercial production of its proprietary recombinant spider silk.



Testing was completed last week at the Company's R&D headquarters, pitting samples of the Company's commercially produced spider silk against samples of mundane silk in a head-to-head test. Using a high-precision tensile testing machine, multiple samples of each silk type were tested using high-frequency data sampling, monitoring force, and displacement. Yield strength, ultimate tensile strength, and elongation data were collected and analyzed, confirming the mechanical superiority of the Company's spider silk.

This testing confirmed that there has been no loss in strength or toughness associated with this significant growth in production scale. While these results were expected, by Kraig Labs and its key production advisor, verifying that what works in the lab also works in the field under commercial production conditions was an important milestone.

"The results of this testing confirm the performance of our production spider silk, unlocking a scalable system for commercial sustainable spider silk production," said Company COO, Jon Rice. "Having worked with these materials for some time, we are not at all surprised by these results. We are happy to have our expectations confirmed and the added confidence to continue to aggressively move forward with our spider silk production scale-up."

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

