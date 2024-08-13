Graphene-X Achieves Verified Graphene Product Certification From The Graphene Council

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Graphene-X Becomes First Clothing Company Worldwide to Earn Prestigious CertificationGraphene-X, an innovative startup known for its groundbreaking approach to performance apparel, proudly announces it has received the "Verified Graphene Product" certification from The Graphene Council. This achievement marks Graphene-X as the first apparel company globally to earn this certification, underscoring its commitment to innovation and excellence in the application of graphene technology.A Milestone in Advanced Material InnovationFounded with a mission to revolutionize the apparel industry through cutting-edge materials, Graphene-X has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in performance clothing. The Verified Graphene Product certification, awarded after rigorous testing and validation, recognizes the authenticity and quality of graphene used in Graphene-X products.About Graphene-XGraphene-X is renowned for its high-performance, multi-purpose garments that harness the exceptional properties of graphene. By focusing on durability, comfort, and sustainability, Graphene-X creates clothing that meets the diverse needs of adventurers, professionals, and everyday users alike. Notably, the company operates on a 100% bootstrapped business model, demonstrating innovation not only in its products but also in its approach to business.The Importance of The Graphene Council's CertificationThe Graphene Council plays a critical role in regulating and standardizing the graphene industry, a relatively new and rapidly evolving field. By establishing stringent testing methods and certification processes, the Council ensures that products meet high standards of quality and performance. This regulation fosters faster and more reliable advancements within the industry, providing end-users with confidence in the materials and their applications.Terrance Barkan, Executive Director of The Graphene Council, emphasized the significance of this certification:“Graphene-X has demonstrated outstanding commitment to quality and innovation. This certification sets a new benchmark in the apparel industry, ensuring consumers receive the genuine benefits of graphene.”Sustainability CommitmentGraphene-X's dedication to sustainability is further highlighted by its recent renewal of the Change Climate certification for the fifth consecutive year. This certification underscores the company's commitment to producing environmentally responsible products and reducing its carbon footprint.Innovative Product LineGraphene-X's innovative product range showcases the versatility and advanced capabilities of graphene-enhanced materials. Some of them include:* Active Polo, Layer-X AIR , and All Rounder Polo: T-shirts that combat bacteria, ensuring long-lasting freshness.* Everything Proof Pants : Pants designed to withstand the harshest conditions on earth.* AeroGraph Puffer Jacket: A graphene plus aerogel empowered puffer jacket that inflates and deflates to offer variable insulation and warmth.Appointed Official Apparel Supplier for The Graphene CouncilIn recognition of its leadership and expertise, Graphene-X has been appointed as the official apparel supplier for The Graphene Council. This partnership will see Graphene-X providing advanced clothing solutions to support The Graphene Council's initiatives and events, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the industry.About The Graphene CouncilThe Graphene Council is the largest community of graphene professionals, producers, researchers, and developers, dedicated to the commercial success of graphene applications. With over 30,000 members worldwide, it serves as a crucial hub for industry intelligence and networking.* For more information about The Graphene Council, visit .* For more information about Graphene-X and its products, visit .Contact Information:Jorge Barros, Founder & CEOEmail: ...Website:About Graphene-X:Graphene-X is a tech-driven clothing brand dedicated to empowering apparel with advanced materials. Our mission is to create high-performing, sustainable, and multi-purpose garments that reduce the need for extra clothing by integrating today's materials science.About The Graphene Council:The Graphene Council is a global body representing the graphene sector, from raw material suppliers and producers to application developers and end-users. It aims to advance the understanding and commercialization of graphene and other 2D materials.By securing this certification and partnership, Graphene-X continues to lead the way in integrating advanced materials into everyday clothing, aiming for extraordinary levels of performance, durability, and sustainability in their products.

