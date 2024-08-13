International Samaritan's Relief Efforts To Help Uganda's Kiteezi Dumpsite Landslide Disaster Victims

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neighbors and friends were using any tools they could find to rescue people trapped in the mud after the landslide in the Kiteezi dumpsite.

Area residents are grieving the loss of friends and neighbors as they survey the damage from the Kiteezi dumpsite landslide.

Donations are helping to feed, clothe, and shelter those who live on the edge of the Ugandan garbage dump.

- David Kafambe, Country DirectorANN ARBOR, MICH, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- More than 24 children and adults have died since the August 9 landslide in the Kiteezi Dumpsite, located in Kampala, the capital city of Uganda. International Samaritan launched efforts to raise funds to immediately care for those affected by the landslide.“The landslide was fast and destructive, wiping out homes and taking many lives. The scene was heartbreaking. People were trapped under the mud, crying for help, but we couldn't save everyone in time. The landslide moved over 300 meters, destroying everything in its path,” said International Samaritan's Uganda Country Director David Kafambe.Kafambe added,“Our 75 Samaritan Scholars (scholarship recipients) were at boarding school and survived the landslide. However, many of their families lost friends and their own homes and belongings in the path of the mud and garbage landslide. Those who had so little now have nothing.”The Kitzee dumpsite is one of the largest in the world, with about 2,000 families living on the perimeter of the 34-acre site. International Samaritan works in communities next to garbage dumps in seven developing nations. Through a donor-sponsored holistic scholarship program, the nonprofit helps children and young adults receive an education and find a career outside of the garbage dump.“We have a team that has been on the ground for over a year and is well-trusted by the community there. They need $44,000 for immediate food and shelter costs to help families who lost homes and loved ones start to rebuild their homes and lives,” said International Samaritan's CEO, Michael Tenbusch.“All monies raised to help the landslide victims will remain in Uganda,” Tenbush added.“More than 100 volunteers, including our scholars' families, support our team there.”To donate, visit bit/Uganda-landslide .International Samaritan expanded its African operations from Ethiopia to Uganda and Kenya in 2023 with a grant from the Weingartz Family Foundation. More than 15 million people live and work in communities next to garbage dumps, and make their living by finding items to keep or sell. Their average life expectancy is 35 years, due to illness, injury, and lack of clean water.

