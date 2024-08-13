Off Course Learning Pioneers Innovative Graduate Course In Emerging Tech In Insurance At The University Of Connecticut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Off Course Learning, announces the launch of its flagship course, "Emerging Technologies in Insurance,"

Alexis & Marvin Vaughn, of Off Course Learning, Make History as First African American Couple to Develop & a Groundbreaking Insurance and Tech Program

- Alexis VaughnHARTFORD, CT, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- **Off Course Learning Pioneers Innovative Graduate-Level Course in Emerging Technologies in Insurance at the University of Connecticut****Alexis and Marvin Vaughn, Co-Founders of Off Course Learning, Make History as the First African American Couple to Develop and Teach a Groundbreaking Insurance and Technology Program**Off Course Learning, a revolutionary new educational conglomerate, proudly announces the launch of its flagship course, "Emerging Technologies in Insurance," in partnership with the University of Connecticut's (UCONN) Masters in Fintech program. This initiative, co-developed by Alexis Vaughn and Marvin Vaughn, marks a historic milestone as they become the first African American couple to create and teach such a program in the industry.Accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), an esteemed recognition bestowed upon only 6 percent of the world's top business schools, this course sets a new standard for excellence in insurance education. AACSB-accredited schools are globally recognized for their leadership in teaching, research, and societal impact, and Off Course Learning is thrilled to join this prestigious circle.**Addressing the Talent Crisis in the Insurance Industry**The insurance industry faces a significant talent crisis, with many professionals "falling" into the field rather than choosing it as a first career option. Alexis Vaughn, Founder & CEO of Off Course Learning, a 15-year global insurance veteran and insurtech influencer, explained, "This course is our unique way of giving students an experiential learning take on the industry. An experience and class like this allow them to see themselves in the industry, and truly find an area that excites them and encourages innovation. It's also a way to show that technology and innovation play a huge part in the insurance industry."Marvin Vaughn, Co-Founder & COO of Off Course Learning and a Talent and Strategy Operations Executive with over 20 years of consulting experience added, "Our goal is to start with courses like this at other universities globally, including HBCUs, to encourage students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels to make the insurance industry a career of choice and not a backup plan."**Comprehensive Curriculum and Experiential Learning Opportunities**The "Emerging Technologies in Insurance" course covers every facet of the insurance industry, from Property and Casualty, Life, Health, and Annuities, to Senior Products. Students will gain a comprehensive understanding of Distribution, Underwriting, Claims, Reinsurance, and more. The course is designed to provide students with a solid foundation and practical knowledge of the insurance industry, ensuring they are well-prepared for successful careers. Students will also be able to learn from insurance and insurtech industry leaders throughout the course. We have guest lecturers that we are extremely grateful to have such as Sherri Bycroft, Director, of Benefit Technology Relationships of Prudential, Ewelina (Evie) Mroczek, VP, Digital Product Transformation of Lincoln Financial Group, and Isabelle Dumont, Chief Marketing Officer of DeNexus to name a few.John Wilson, Academic Director of the UCONN Masters Fintech program, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:“We are excited to collaborate with Alexis and Marvin from Off Course Learning to bring this innovative course to our students. This program not only addresses the talent gap in the insurance industry but also provides a unique opportunity for our students to gain hands-on experience and industry insights while also leveraging their technology backgrounds."**Global Reach and Internship Opportunities**Off Course Learning's program will be an AACSB online asynchronous course, available globally to domestic and international students in UCONN's Masters of Fintech program. One of the unique opportunities for students is the chance to participate in internships or fellowships with leading carriers, reinsurers, and brokerages. Additionally, students will attend top insurtech and insurance industry conferences, starting with Off Course Learnings' partner, ITC Vegas, the world's largest gathering of insurance innovation, providing invaluable networking and learning experiences.**A Vision for the Future**Off Course Learning is committed to expanding its educational offerings to universities worldwide, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The Vaughns' vision is to transform the insurance industry into a career of choice by providing students with greater baseline knowledge and upskilling opportunities at the higher education level.For media inquiries or more information about the "Emerging Technologies in Insurance" course, please contact:Contact Info Alexis VaughnOff Course Learning[Email Address] ...[Phone Number] 404-827-8975[Website URL]***About Off Course LearningOff Course Learning, co-founded by Alexis and Marvin Vaughn, is an innovative educational conglomerate dedicated to transforming the insurance industry through cutting-edge programs, immersive digital learning experiences in insurance education, and experiential learning opportunities. Alexis Vaughn is a 15-year global insurance veteran and insurtech influencer, while Marvin Vaughn brings over 20 years of consulting experience in technology, insurance, healthcare, and strategy. Together, they are committed to addressing the talent crisis in the insurance industry and inspiring the next generation of insurance professionals.***About the University of Connecticut's Masters in Fintech ProgramThe University of Connecticut's Masters in Fintech program offers a comprehensive curriculum that integrates finance, technology, and innovation. Under the leadership of Academic Director John Wilson, the program prepares students for successful careers in the rapidly evolving fintech industry.**###**

Alexis Vaughn

Off Course Consulting

+1 404-827-8975

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn